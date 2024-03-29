Home Business Wire Chia Network Announces Second Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed...
Chia Network Announces Second Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chia Network Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted an amendment to its initial draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.​​

Contacts

Chia Network Contacts
FTI Consulting

Dan Margolis, Parveen Singh and Keara Hanlon

E: Chia@FTIconsulting.com

