Certinia Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Q3 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Certinia, the platform for services business, today announced it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2023. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

The emergence of a subscription economy coupled with digital business models drives the creation of a new type of solution known as Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms. Legacy monetization systems lack the ability to support subscriptions, consumption-based models and one-time transactions. Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms provide a monetization solution for organizations operating untraditional business models. These platforms are expected to support business models built on smart services for the Internet of Things, blockchain consensus and sharing economies. This market is estimated to grow to $13.1 billion by 2029.

Certinia’s Services-as-a-Business platform — consisting of Professional Services Automation (PSA), ERP, and Customer Success solutions — powers and connects the complete opportunity-to-renewal cycle for professional services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management and financial planning and accounting. The platform has transformed services delivery for 1,400 customers in more than 30 countries, including services leaders Salesforce, Siemens, Philips, HPE and more.

“This is the second year in a row that Certinia has made Constellation’s ShortList for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms. The recognition reflects our ongoing success enabling services organizations to monetize and grow their businesses,” said Scott Brown, President and CEO of Certinia. “Certinia continues to make great strides in our mission to help professional service organizations build a connected business that puts customers first.”

“Constellation’s 6000+ buyers have begun a rationalization and optimization process for their investments. CXO’s are consolidating capabilities and reducing the number of vendors they work with,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As they move to core platforms, they are also seeking the best of breed solutions that bring unique business capabilities to market for their business. This year’s shortlists take into account this shift and identify which solutions truly stand out.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Certinia

Certinia (formerly FinancialForce) delivers a Services-as-a-Business platform that powers and connects all aspects of services operations, from services estimation and delivery to customer success management and financial planning and accounting. The company’s Professional Services Automation (PSA), Customer Success, and ERP solutions—delivered on Salesforce’s leading cloud platform—provide the ability to run a connected services business, deliver with intelligence, and achieve business agility. Headquartered in San Jose, California with offices around the world, Certinia is backed by Haveli Investments, General Atlantic and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.certinia.com.

