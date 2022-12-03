Cerium Laboratories Goes “Above and Beyond” for Texas National Guard Employee

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Austin-based Cerium Laboratories was presented with the Above and Beyond Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on November 21. Cerium is a world class analytical laboratory with over 20 years of materials characterization experience. ESGR recognized Cerium for their support of Dr. Will Flanagan while away as a Texas Army National Guardsman at Army Airborne School and Operation Lone Star. “Cerium went Above and Beyond by maintaining Dr. (First Lieutenant) Flanagan’s benefits and a portion of his pay while away for his National Guard duties. This level of support is not common for small companies, and we wish to recognize their policies which are so important to our National Guardsman and Reservists,” said David Blackorby, Texas ESGR Committee Chair.

“At Cerium, we strive to set ourselves apart as an employee-centric company. We our proud of our Veterans and honored by this award from ESGR,” says CEO Clayton Fullwood, himself an Army Veteran. One fourth of Cerium employees are Veterans. “Furthermore, we are proud of the contributions Will is making as Director of our Research and Development Division.” Cerium has been awarded contracts with both the Air Force and Army to advance their Neutron Intercepting System on a Chip (NISoC) which is a unique miniature semiconductor device for measuring nuclear materials and neutron radiation. Dr. Flanagan’s background is in nuclear physics and he leads those projects alongside Chief Scientist, Dr. Tim Hossain. “Will’s background with nuclear detectors and mine with semiconductor manufacturing makes us a dynamic team. Furthermore, I think his service in the Guard has been invaluable as we figure out how to explain and validate our detectors to our DoD and Homeland Security partners.”

Congratulations were echoed by Austin Congressmen. “We owe a great deal of gratitude for the service and sacrifices of the Texas National Guard. Undergirded by the twin pillars of family and community support, the guard’s continued success is multiplied by employers like Cerium; I’m glad we have them in Austin,” said Congressman Chip Roy. “Supercharging the domestic semiconductor ecosystem is vital to America’s economic and national security. As author of the CHIPS for America Act, I’m proud to see Cerium Labs helping to lead the charge in central Texas,” said Congressman Michael McCaul.

Cerium is located at 5204 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78741. Serving 200 clients per year in various industries, Cerium offers ISO 17025 accredited material analytics. For more information contact 830-822-5719 or sales@ceriumlabs.com.

