CEI Bolsters Technology Capabilities and Scale with Acquisition of Fourth Dimension

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CEI, a leading provider of technology strategy, solutions, and services, today announced the acquisition of Fourth Dimension Technologies, an IT Solutions and Managed service provider (MSP) with a global footprint and 35 years of experience. This strategic acquisition significantly expands CEI’s service portfolio and strengthens its ability to deliver comprehensive technology solutions to clients across the globe.





Founded in 1992, CEI has established itself as a trusted advisor, helping organizations navigate the complexities of the technology landscape. With expertise in Technology Strategy & Advisory Services, Custom Technology Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Managed IT Services, and Staffing, CEI empowers clients to achieve their business goals through innovative technology strategy and implementation.

Founded in 1990, Fourth Dimension boasts over three decades of expertise in providing high-quality managed services solutions and support to a wide array of clients spanning diverse industries such as banking and financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. This includes 24×7 coverage, Cloud Management (CSP), Managed Security Services (MSSP), Managed IT and Service Desk (Hybrid as well as Cloud), Mobile Device Management, and IT Infrastructure observability and support. Additionally, Fourth Dimension strengthens CEI’s existing partnerships with Microsoft and expands its reach to include industry leaders like Cisco, VMWare, Fortinet, and RSA.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Fourth Dimension team to the CEI family,” said D. Raja, CEO of CEI. “This acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to provide our clients with the most comprehensive and innovative technology solutions available. Fourth Dimension’s expertise in managed services and their global reach perfectly complement our existing offerings, allowing us to deliver an exceptional level of service and support to a wider audience, while also expanding our offerings to our current clients.”

“Joining forces with CEI represents an exciting opportunity for both of our organizations,” said Jagannathan Narayanan, CEO of Fourth Dimension. “By combining our resources and expertise, we can create a truly unique offering that will empower our clients to thrive in today’s dynamic technological environment.”

The acquisition was finalized at the end of March 2024. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About CEI

CEI is a leading provider of technology strategy, solutions, and services, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company empowers organizations to achieve their business goals through innovative technology solutions, spanning Technology Strategy & Advisory Services, Custom Technology Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Managed IT Services, and Staffing. CEI partners with industry leaders like Microsoft, AWS, GitHub, and Sitecore to deliver exceptional results for its clients. For more information, visit https://www.ceiamerica.com/.

About Fourth Dimension

Fourth Dimension Technologies is a leading IT Solutions and managed service provider (MSP) headquartered in Chennai, India, with nearly 35 years of experience. The company offers a comprehensive suite of managed services, including Cloud Management (CSP), Managed Security Services (MSSP), Managed IT and Service Desk (Hybrid as well as Cloud), Mobile Device Management, and IT Infrastructure observability and support. Fourth Dimension partners with industry leaders like Cisco, VMWare, Fortinet, Microsoft, and RSA to deliver best-in-class solutions to its clients. For more information, visit https://fourdtech.com/.

