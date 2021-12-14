CCC Named One of the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts

The Boston Globe Honors Companies That Put Their Employees First

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Massachusetts—CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, has been named as one of the 2021 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe. CCC ranked #33 in the large company category (organizations between 250-900 employees).

To compile its 14th annual Top Places to Work list, the Globe partnered with Energage, an employee research firm, to administer anonymous employee surveys rating companies on their flexibility, leadership, values, and other criteria. More than 80,000 employees at 363 companies in Massachusetts participated and 150 employers came out on top.

According to the Globe, “Employers are increasingly aware their companies don’t exist in a bubble, and they need to respond to workers’ needs, as well as to societal changes, especially during these unprecedented times of racial unrest and political upheaval, not to mention a global health crisis. This means doing more to support employees’ mental health and expanding efforts to diversify their staffs to include, learn from, and promote people of all ethnicities and orientations.”

“We are honored to be included on this prestigious list,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “At CCC, we’ve created a number of programs to help employees as they adapt to social changes and an evolving workplace. We pride ourselves on being an agile and dynamic organization strengthened by an increasingly diverse community and a vibrant, innovative culture.”

CCC was recently named a Top Workplace for Remote Work as part of the 2021 Culture Excellence Awards and one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by the Globe and The Commonwealth Institute. The company has also joined the Climate Change Knowledge Cooperative, which represents 17 organizations from the scholarly communications sector working together to make it easy for the general public to find key climate research and understand its implications and recommendations. Additionally, CCC is now part of the SDG Publishers Compact, pledging a commitment to the future and dedication to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CCC will be developing sustainable practices and act as champions of the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030) specifically in the areas of Quality Education; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and Reduced Inequalities.

Earlier this year, CCC held its annual ‘We Not Me’ global event as part of its year-round charity initiative. Over 300 CCC colleagues based in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Romania, the Netherlands and Germany walked to help hospice organizations around the world, honoring the memories of family members, friends, and colleagues. Since 2019, hundreds of CCC employees have volunteered on behalf of more than 20 charities around the globe, serving economically disadvantaged persons, assisting victims of domestic violence, helping people with disabilities and working in support of environmental causes.

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

