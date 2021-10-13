Casting Workbook Announces 2021 List of Top 20 American Acting Schools

Esteemed acting schools selected by Casting Workbook through an extensive review of public ratings, media analysis and industry expert consultation

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS:

The first inaugural listing of top US acting schools to be announced by Casting Workbook annually on October 13, 2021.

Top American acting schools from 11 different states made this year’s list.

Beginning in October, Casting Workbook members will be able to audit a free virtual acting class from one of the top listed schools each month and access the previous months’ classes.

Schools were selected based on an extensive review of curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.

To view this year’s official list of top-rated acting schools, see below or visit www.BestUSActingSchools.com

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With a firm commitment to support American actors & talent across the US, Casting Workbook announced today their official “Top 20 US Acting Schools” list. As the first in what will be an annual announcement moving forward, top schools from across the country were considered and reviewed extensively.





Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning later in October 2021, Casting Workbook members will be able to audit a free virtual acting class or workshop experience from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ classes as part of their membership. The selection process was thorough and comprehensive – schools were selected based on an extensive review of their curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis and private industry-expert consultation.

“For 15 years, Casting Workbook’s mandate has been to create a convergence between education and industry. Working with top acting schools and universities, we provide industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.”

– Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook

The Casting Workbook Official List of “Top 20 US Acting Schools” 2021:

(In Alphabetical Order) American Conservatory Theatre Brown University (Rhode Island) California Institute of the Arts School of Theatre Carnegie Mellon School of Acting Case Western Reserve (Cleveland) Florida State University School of Theatre Georgetown University The Juilliard School Northwestern University Theatre Program NYU – Tisch School of the Arts Purchase College (SUNY) Conservatory of Theatre Arts Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) The Old Globe & University of San Diego Graduate Theatre Program UC San Diego Dept. of Theatre & Dance UCLA School of Theatre, Film & Television University of Missouri (Kansas City, MO) University of North Carolina School of the Arts University of Tennessee Dept. of Theatre USC School of Dramatic Arts Yale / David Geffen School of Acting

About Casting Workbook:

For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents, and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lionsgate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.

Our global network is now almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members strong, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The Working Actor, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents and casting directors all over the world.

