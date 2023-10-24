Cascadeo Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

The company previously has been recognized in the larger Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report.





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cascadeo, a leading cloud IT transformation services provider, today announced it has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. This marks Cascadeo’s third consecutive recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

“By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.”1 In addition, “While the market is opening to MSEs, I&O leaders must execute due diligence when evaluating service providers. I&O leaders should favor providers that deliver offerings that scale to their needs.”2

“We believe Cascadeo is recognized by Gartner because of our exceptional team and customer outcomes. We have always taken a cloud-first, transformation-oriented approach because we firmly believe this yields the best customer outcomes,” said Jared Reimer, Cascadeo CTO. “Cascadeo focuses on true cloud platform adoption and saves clients time and money by creating custom cloud journeys designed around their business goals. We strive to be the experts in public cloud IT transformation services.”

Cascadeo is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that provides cloud managed services, professional services, and cloud management through its proprietary platform Cascadeo AI. The company has over 100 AWS certifications, is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, and Certified on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

According to Gartner, “The IT services segment will continue its growth trajectory through 2024, largely driven by the infrastructure-as-a-service market, which is projected to reach over 30% growth this year.”3 Firms like Cascadeo that specialize in cloud transformation are well positioned to help enterprises maximize the value of their increased spend as they adopt cloud-native technologies to improve their agility and foster growth at scale.

About Cascadeo

Cascadeo is cloud-first managed and professional services organization committed to helping clients scale for growth. Cascadeo provides cloud solutions across applications and infrastructure, as well as offering cascadeo.io, a SaaS cloud management platform, to mid-market and enterprise clients in virtually every industry. The company is headquartered in Seattle. Learn more at www.cascadeo.com.

