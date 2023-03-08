<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Carvana Champions Women in Automotive During Women’s History Month and Beyond
Business Wire

Carvana Champions Women in Automotive During Women’s History Month and Beyond

di Business Wire

New Online Series Encourages Women to Look at the Industry as a Meaningful Career Path

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, celebrates influential individuals across the company through a new digital series highlighting women’s perspectives, insights and professional experiences at Carvana. “Writing Our Own HER-Story” reflects how Carvana is helping break down barriers and pave the way for women in the automotive and tech industries.


“In transforming the way people buy and sell cars online, Carvana is focused on meaningful industry change while also walking the talk by showing we are better together,” says Adrienne Sanford, Carvana People Operations Vice President. “Writing Our Own HER-Story is just one example, yet an opportunity to more widely share some of the special stories of colleagues who have inspired their team members along the way.”

The “Writing Our Own HER-Story series was inspired by Carvana’s Women’s Advocacy Community Group, EmpowHER, that collected internal nominations from fellow colleagues over several weeks leading up to Women’s History Month. The result is a unique collection of insights and advice for others as shown here.

EmpowHER supports women’s advocacy at Carvana all year long through specific resources for education and connection. As meaningful community extensions, CarMAMA is focused on supporting expectant and new mothers, and Women in Tech (WIT) fosters fulfilling career opportunities for those focused in the space. As an example, Carvana created Lane Change, a rotational program for employees to explore other areas of the business and discover new avenues and potential career moves across departments. In 2022, Carvana was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women, reinforcing its commitment to a diverse workplace that is dedicated to treating people better and creating great customer experiences.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Contacts

Carvana

Veronica Cardenas

press@carvana.com

Articoli correlati

Atomic’s New EmployerLink Solution Drives Competitive Advantage for Earned Wage Access Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Atomic’s EmployerLink solution gives Earned Wage Access (EWA) providers a secure, scalable solution to give workers access to their...
Continua a leggere

European Space Agency and Dassault Systèmes Sign Letter of Intent to Support Space Startups and Entrepreneurship across Europe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading space agency in Europe and science-based technology company partner to nurture and accelerate the development of new space...
Continua a leggere

2,200 Berks, Chester, Lancaster Homes, Businesses Now Eligible for Kinetic’s Ultrafast Fiber Broadband

Business Wire Business Wire -
MORGANTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 2,200 homes and businesses in Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties are now eligible for fiber broadband,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Atomic’s New EmployerLink Solution Drives Competitive Advantage for Earned Wage Access Providers

Business Wire