Carvana Champions Women in Automotive During Women’s History Month and Beyond

New Online Series Encourages Women to Look at the Industry as a Meaningful Career Path

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, celebrates influential individuals across the company through a new digital series highlighting women’s perspectives, insights and professional experiences at Carvana. “Writing Our Own HER-Story” reflects how Carvana is helping break down barriers and pave the way for women in the automotive and tech industries.





“In transforming the way people buy and sell cars online, Carvana is focused on meaningful industry change while also walking the talk by showing we are better together,” says Adrienne Sanford, Carvana People Operations Vice President. “Writing Our Own HER-Story is just one example, yet an opportunity to more widely share some of the special stories of colleagues who have inspired their team members along the way.”

The “Writing Our Own HER-Story” series was inspired by Carvana’s Women’s Advocacy Community Group, EmpowHER, that collected internal nominations from fellow colleagues over several weeks leading up to Women’s History Month. The result is a unique collection of insights and advice for others as shown here.

EmpowHER supports women’s advocacy at Carvana all year long through specific resources for education and connection. As meaningful community extensions, CarMAMA is focused on supporting expectant and new mothers, and Women in Tech (WIT) fosters fulfilling career opportunities for those focused in the space. As an example, Carvana created Lane Change, a rotational program for employees to explore other areas of the business and discover new avenues and potential career moves across departments. In 2022, Carvana was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women, reinforcing its commitment to a diverse workplace that is dedicated to treating people better and creating great customer experiences.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

