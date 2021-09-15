Home Business Wire Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Fort Smith
Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Fort Smith

Carvana Grows Arkansas Presence With As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Fort Smith area residents. Customers can shop more than 45,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.


Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page. And Carvana never adds hidden, last-minute fees and charges like “documentation fees.”

All 45,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their lifestyle, whether traversing the open road or seeing how spacious the cargo room is for your weekly grocery run.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“As we expand our reach in Arkansas, we’re bringing our easy, convenient and transparent car buying experience to one of the largest cities in the state, ” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We are confident area residents will appreciate The New Way to Buy a Car® and the customer service we’ve become known for.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 305 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or the Carvana Blog.

Carvana

Amy O’Hara

press@carvana.com

