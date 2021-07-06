CareAcademy Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Robyn Lunsford as Senior Vice President of Operations

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareAcademy, the leading home care and home health workforce empowerment platform, today announced the appointment of Robyn Lunsford as Senior Vice President of Operations. Lunsford brings over a decade of experience building and operationalizing high-growth companies for scale in the healthcare market. In her role, Lunsford will build out CareAcademy’s strategic operations and research foundation to support the company’s rapidly accelerating growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Robyn to the executive team as CareAcademy continues its period of accelerated growth as home care is needed now more than ever. We’re transforming the way care is delivered in the home and it requires an A team,” said Helen Adeosun, founder and CEO of CareAcademy. “Robyn’s unique experience helping companies within the health and home care market grow at scale will be invaluable as we continue to make excellent healthcare possible at home.”

Prior to joining CareAcademy, Lunsford held growth and operations roles at IntelyCare, a staffing and scheduling solution for per diem clinical support in the post-acute care space. Prior to IntelyCare, Lunsford held numerous roles at Care.com, a marketplace that connects families with caregivers in the childcare and senior care space. At Care.com, she was instrumental in driving the company’s scale, reaching over $500 million in revenue and going public through the company’s subsequent acquisition by IAC. She holds a BA from Bates College and an MBA in entrepreneurship from Babson College.

“I’m excited to join CareAcademy and work with an inspiring team so committed to the company’s mission,” said Lunsford. “CareAcademy is at a pivotal stage of growth with enormous opportunity to continue expanding on its important work, breaking the status quo on what it means to be a caregiver, and delivering quality home care at scale. It’s both humbling and inspiring to be part of the solution to one of society’s greatest challenges and needs.”

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. More than 150,000 direct care workers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting, training, and compliance management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders. To learn more, visit https://careacademy.com.

