Calix Names Highline a ‘Giant of Marketing’ After ARPU Jumps 15 Percent in 6 Months Thanks to Personalized Services Offerings Built on SmartHome Managed Services

A Calix customer since 2007, Highline leverages the Calix broadband platform to power their “Ultimate Wi-Fi” experience to subscribers in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. In 2023, the broadband service provider (BSP) launched personalized service offerings like “Gaming,” “Streaming,” and “Working Warrior,” built on SmartHome™ managed services and in-depth insights from Calix Engagement Cloud. Six months after going to market with these personalized service offerings, Highline grew their average revenue per user (ARPU) by 15 percent.

By focusing on differentiating subscriber experiences, Highline maintains steady business growth. In 2022, they grew their subscriber base 56 percent and expect to surpass their subscriber acquisition goals for 2023. Highline’s commitment to a subscriber-centric approach is evident through:

Provisioning of Protect IQ ® (advanced network security), Experience IQ ® (advanced network controls), and the HighlineFast app built on Command IQ ®—to all subscribers at no extra cost .

® (advanced network security), Experience ® (advanced network controls), and the HighlineFast built on Command ®—to all subscribers at . Thwarting over 83,000 web threats, intrusions, and viruses from entering subscribers’ home networks.

web threats, intrusions, and viruses from entering subscribers’ home networks. Achieving an impressive customer satisfaction (CSAT) rating—and continuing to improve on it. Highline’s CSAT rating grew from 93 to 95 percent over the past year.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor from Calix,” said Lynn Hall, chief marketing officer at Highline. “Our investment in the Calix platform continues to pay off as we evolve our value proposition to inject more personalization into our service offerings. The growing portfolio of SmartHome managed services integrated for the Calix platform has allowed us to create service offerings that address our subscribers’ specific lifestyles and needs—whether they’re remote workers, movie buffs, or avid gamers. Calix platform innovation has helped us deliver amazing experiences to our subscribers, making their connected lives easier and safer. And we’re just getting started. We look forward to building on this great foundation.”

To ensure the seamless launch of new managed services, Highline partnered with Calix Customer Success Services on their go-to-market strategy, leveraging deep marketing analytics and customizable creative assets to accelerate their time to market. Highline has also relied on the Electronic Content Builder to easily produce award-winning, agency-quality marketing materials that clearly convey the benefits of Highline’s personalized service offerings.

“Highline’s visionary service offering strategy has not only driven remarkable business growth across six U.S. states but has also enhanced subscriber satisfaction and loyalty,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “Lynn and her team have achieved the gold standard in business—sustained growth. By leveraging insights from Engagement Cloud, Highline elevated their subscriber-centric strategy, gaining a deeper understanding of the unique broadband needs within their communities. The immediate success of this approach is evident in their outstanding 15 percent increase in ARPU within the initial six months of launching personalized service offerings. We applaud Highline’s commitment to innovation and look forward to standing beside them as they continue to be successful.”

To learn how BSPs like Highline are gaining a competitive edge with a differentiated offering strategy, watch Matt Collins’ ConneXions main stage presentation, “Go-To-Market Transformation.”

