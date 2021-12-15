Cadalys Announces Updates to CareIQ Suite on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Cadalys’ customers can now benefit from enhancements to support interoperability and clinical decision support across multiple clinical and coverage policy content sources on Salesforce Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Cadalys today announced it has updated the CareIQ suite for Salesforce Health Cloud available on Salesforce AppExchange, providing health payers and providers new ways to address technology challenges impacting their ability to deliver access to timely, quality care for members and patients. At the core of CareIQ’s Winter ‘22 release is an integrated content engine that fully embeds evidence-based guidelines and medical coverage policies into automated workflows for highly efficient care planning and utilization management. By consolidating and unifying previously siloed content sources, CareIQ’s Winter ’22 release supports the move toward interoperability by standardizing data access and removing much of the grunt work and guesswork inherent in costly areas like prior authorization.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, CareIQ is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FYEVEUA5.

CareIQ for Salesforce Health Cloud

The flexibility and scalability of this content-agnostic approach supports the unique organizational requirements of both commercial and government-sponsored health plans and their provider networks, who can now benefit from having the clinical and operational content they rely on in one centralized location, eliminating much of the manual, time-consuming processes traditionally required to evaluate medical necessity.

Content is presented in an intuitive user interface informed by the way clinicians and staff work in day-to-day settings with actionable views that guide users through the steps in their workflow and simplified templates and wizards that facilitate faster, more accurate decision support. Key enhancements include:

Unified care planning : CareIQ now delivers embedded support of National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) standards to streamline and automate assessments for interdisciplinary care teams. Content is easily customized to meet unique organizational requirements like state-mandated regulatory compliance standards.

: CareIQ now delivers embedded support of National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) standards to streamline and automate assessments for interdisciplinary care teams. Content is easily customized to meet unique organizational requirements like state-mandated regulatory compliance standards. Streamlined utilization management: Clinicians receive intelligent recommendations that automate the process of researching and applying the correct policies and guidelines based on attributes like line of business, geography, authorization request type and procedure/diagnosis codes. This removes much of the redundancy and manual work associated with the clinical review and documentation process and reduces excessive back and forth between payers and providers.

By extending the power of Health Cloud to make more clinical and operational content sources actionable, CareIQ’s Winter ’22 release aims to bring the value of digital transformation to touch a broader segment of member and patient populations.

Comments on the News

“We were proud to have our CareIQ technology recently named as the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winner for excellence in Healthcare & Life Sciences, demonstrating our commitment to delivering customer success,” said Marc Friedman, Cadalys founder and CEO. “Our Winter ’22 release furthers our mission to empower a wider network of health plans and provider systems to improve patient outcomes at scale. For Cadalys and our clients, interoperability isn’t just a buzzword: it’s an attainable, measurable goal made possible with flexible, easy-to-use solutions designed to directly address the most pressing needs of healthcare companies in their quest for true digital transformation.”

“We are excited that Cadalys is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they enable healthcare companies to unify care management,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Cadalys: https://www.facebook.com/Cadalys/

Follow Cadalys on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cadalys

Salesforce, AppExchange, Health Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Cadalys

Cadalys specializes in developing intelligent, cloud-based solutions for tomorrow, today. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cadalys has a long history of successfully developing powerful apps that add unique value and enrich the Salesforce experience. Cadalys’ CareIQ platform for Salesforce Health Cloud, winner of the 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Healthcare & Life Sciences, is trusted by leading health plans and provider systems to provide evidence-based clinical decision support that transforms the payer-provider-patient experience. To learn more about Cadalys, visit www.Cadalys.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Katie LeChase

Treble PR

cadalys@treblepr.com