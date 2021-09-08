Home Business Wire C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

  • Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference. The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:20am Eastern Time (6:20am Pacific Time).
  • Piper Sandler Virtual Global Technology Conference. The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Monday, September 13, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time (9:00am Pacific Time).

Interested parties can see the live webcasts of the presentations, which will be available at ir.c3.ai. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

