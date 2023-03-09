<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Butterfly Network to Present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

Butterfly Network to Present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 13-15, 2023. Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, and Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer will present on March 14, 2023 at 10:40am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world’s first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

Contacts

Investors
Heather Getz

hgetz@butterflynetinc.com

Media
Liz Learned

media@butterflynetwork.com

Articoli correlati

Keysight Collaborates with KTH Royal Institute of Technology to Achieve Record Baud Rates

Business Wire Business Wire -
Demonstration achieves the first 310 GBaud rates using on-off keying modulation and 160 GBaud rates using PAM6 modulation with...
Continua a leggere

New Convergint Study Reveals Critical Need for Increased Collaboration Between Physical Security and Information Technology Teams

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Annual Benchmarking Report Finds That Despite Technology Advancement, 63% of Physical Security Professionals Are Not Involved Cybersecurity Strategy FORT...
Continua a leggere

For Mary Kay, It’s Mission Critical: We’ve Accelerated Our Digital Innovation Efforts to Unleash the Full Potential of Women Entrepreneurs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Statement by Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay on International Women’s Day, 2023 DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Below is a statement...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Keysight Collaborates with KTH Royal Institute of Technology to Achieve Record Baud Rates

Business Wire