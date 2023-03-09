Butterfly Network to Present at the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 13-15, 2023. Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, and Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer will present on March 14, 2023 at 10:40am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world’s first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

