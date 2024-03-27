Built Appoints Tech Veteran Pat Poels to Lead Engineering

Former Eventbrite CTO to bolster top construction and real estate finance software provider’s leadership team and connected platform vision

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built, a software platform designed to connect and simplify doing business in real estate, today announced the appointment of technology industry veteran Pat Poels as Senior Vice President of Engineering, effective immediately. Poels joins the executive team and is responsible for setting engineering priorities, driving innovation, ensuring product quality, and collaborating to deliver solutions for lenders, owners, developers, and general contractors within the built environment.









“We’re excited to welcome Pat to Built! His deep experience in both consumer and enterprise SaaS, combined with an extensive background in leading global teams and navigating rapid growth, makes him a perfect fit for what we have been looking for,” said Chase Gilbert, CEO of Built. “As we broaden our platform to include owners, developers, and general contractors, and introduce more advanced solutions for lenders, the level of expertise he brings will be crucial for turning these ideas into tangible solutions that deliver meaningful value to our customers.”

Pat joins Built from Snyk, a developer-first security platform, supporting secure application development for over 2,500 global customers, including tech giants like Google and Salesforce. Prior to joining Snyk, Pat was CTO for Eventbrite, where he led the development of highly dependable platforms, managed global engineering functions during periods of hyper-growth, and played a key role in their successful IPO.

“Built stands out in the construction and real estate industry for its use of transformative technology to enhance the projects that define where we live, work, and play,” said Pat Poels, SVP of Engineering at Built. “The essential nature of this work, along with the company’s focus on people and customer success, confirmed for me that this was a unique chance to drive meaningful change in an industry that has been underserved for too long.”

Poels is based out of Built’s headquarters in Nashville.

About Built

Built is a leading provider of construction and real estate finance technology used by nearly half of the top 100 construction lenders in the U.S. By making it simple to connect and do business in real estate, Built enables increased efficiency, collaboration, transparency, and business agility—allowing customers to build and manage the communities around us more profitably and with more confidence. Built is used by hundreds of leading North American lenders and asset managers, and thousands of developers, home builders, and contractors. Built has a quarter of a trillion in real estate dollars being actively managed on its platform, representing approximately 10% of all U.S. construction spend. To learn more, visit www.getbuilt.com.

