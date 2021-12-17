Build and Operate Your Own Custom Fashion Store in Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox

Forever 21 Launches Exclusive Metaverse Partnership with Virtual Brand Group to Create Roblox Experiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company which accelerates global brands into the metaverse, and iconic fashion brand Forever 21, a brand owned by Authentic Brands Group, today announced an exclusive partnership to build a fashion retail experience on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform for shared experiences connecting tens of millions of people every day. This all-new experience: Forever 21 Shop City is designed to allow Roblox users, fashion influencers, and creative world builders to own and manage their personal store.

Users will be able to buy and sell Forever 21 merchandise, including accessories and clothing, hire non-player characters (NPCs) as employees and express themselves by customizing every aspect of their own store as they try to become the ‘top shop’ in the experience. Forever 21 Shop City is a community-first game launching in collaboration with some of Roblox’s most “fashion fabulous” user generated content creators and Roblox influencers. Sam Jordan @Builder_Boy curated the Forever21 Shop City fashion line in partnership with – @Beeism, @OceanOrbsRBX, and @JazzyX3 who have all created exclusive items for Forever 21 Shop City and collectively had millions of item sales on the platform. In addition, Forever 21 Shop City will feature personally designed stores by influencers such as KrystinPlays, Shaylo, and the Sopo Squad.

“The metaverse is the most transformative innovation since the creation of the internet. Roblox is one of the platforms creating the biggest business opportunities for brands with more than 50M daily active users who socialize and live digital lives for hours every day, just like my son, daughter and all their friends do. That’s why I created the Virtual Brand Group,” said Justin Hochberg, VBG’s CEO. “Our collaboration with Forever 21 marks not just one of the biggest metaverse launches this year, but also one that uniquely combines the physical and virtual worlds by delivering IRL content from Forever 21 in-game and finding ways for Roblox UGC creations to exist IRL.”

Forever 21 Shop City allows players to build and manage every aspect of gameplay with an unprecedented amount of control, encouraging them to express their individuality as they build their store with unprecedented customization options. Key features include:

Store Location : Shop builders will be able to choose and swap their locations anywhere in-game.

: Shop builders will be able to choose and swap their locations anywhere in-game. Tasks : Users run their store with real life functionality including stocking inventory, working different jobs, assisting customers, operating the cash register, hiring employees and decorating their storefront windows.

: Users run their store with real life functionality including stocking inventory, working different jobs, assisting customers, operating the cash register, hiring employees and decorating their storefront windows. Interior Customization : Users will be able to buy, place, mix and match assets within their store from furniture and fixtures to art, lighting and music that suit their style.

: Users will be able to buy, place, mix and match assets within their store from furniture and fixtures to art, lighting and music that suit their style. Curating Merchandise from the physical to the virtual and back: As Forever 21 releases new collections in their physical and e-commerce stores, Forever 21 Shop City will simultaneously offer the ability to add the same merchandise to each store or buy it for your Roblox avatar.

As Forever 21 releases new collections in their physical and e-commerce stores, will simultaneously offer the ability to add the same merchandise to each store or buy it for your Roblox avatar. Building Upgrades and Unique Store Styles: All users start with a ready-to-be-customized sleek glass store. As they succeed, users earn points to expand their store, not only adding additional floors and options, but customized exteriors with lights and architectural themes including Cottage Core, FutureScape, Cyber Punk, Eco-Urban and Malibu Mansion.

Forever 21 Shop City also features four exciting, themed districts including entertainment, obstacle course, food court and yellow carpet, where users can role play, meet up with friends, discover hidden rare items and build their community. Key locations include:

Yellow Carpet Zone : Every user enters Forever 21 Shop City with an appearance on the signature yellow carpet to thumping music and frenzied paparazzi, screaming to grab a picture of each avatar. Users can strike a pose and share their styles with friends and across social media using one of six exclusive frame styles.

: Every user enters with an appearance on the signature yellow carpet to thumping music and frenzied paparazzi, screaming to grab a picture of each avatar. Users can strike a pose and share their styles with friends and across social media using one of six exclusive frame styles. Forever 21 Flagship Store: Located at the hub of Forever 21 Shop City users get drops of new merchandise for themselves and their stores, restock inventory, socialize with others, and check out new design elements to use in their stores.

Katrina Glusac, Chief Merchandising Officer at Forever 21 said: “With Forever 21 Shop City, our goal is to expand how we engage with customers, extending our presence and product in new ways. We’re excited to provide a new space on Roblox where our fans can connect with their community and bring their own vision of Forever 21 to life.”

Every 21st of each month, Forever 21 Shop City will have “Forever 21 Day,” integrating new themed content and activities. December 21st will mark the first-ever Forever 21 Day and will commence with a holiday-themed update. To learn more about Forever 21 Shop City, including how to download and play the game on mobile, PC, or Mac, please visit https://www.roblox.com/games/8254336243/Forever-21-Shop-City or go to Foerver 21 Shop City and @Forever21 to learn more.

About Virtual Brand Group

Virtual Brand Group (VBG) transforms businesses by putting brands in the metaverse with high profile sustainable digital experiences across social gaming, digital merchandise and NFTs. VBG designs, operates, markets, and monetizes brands across metaverse platforms. We harness the power of web 3.0 for global IP holders by creating consumer experiences to socialize, shop, make friends, and create products that exist in the virtual world and physical world simultaneously. Co-founded by CEO Justin Hochberg and James DeBragga, VBG’s metaverse consists of game developers, digital fashion designers, social community builders, brand licensing experts, storytellers and futurists. For more information, visit Virtualbrandgroup.com.

About Forever 21

FOREVER 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 540 locations globally and online.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O’Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick’s of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

