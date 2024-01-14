Brookshire Grocery Company Completes Rollout of Logile’s Retail Labor Planning and Workforce Management Solutions

BGC replaced legacy WFM solution with Logile to improve flexibility, the associate experience and operational effectiveness









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#grocery—Logile, Inc. today announced that Brookshire Grocery Company has completed implementation of Logile’s comprehensive retail labor planning and workforce management (WFM) solutions at its 209 retail locations across five banners operating in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma in addition to corporate offices. Distribution centers and warehouses are currently being implemented. Store execution management will commence as the final implementation phase.

Facing end-of-life concerns on its legacy WFM solution and a desire to improve flexibility, the partner (associate) experience and operational effectiveness, BGC selected Logile’s solutions to replace the company’s existing system after a competitive evaluation. BGC signed with Logile for solutions spanning labor standards and modeling, forecasting, staff planning, budgeting, employee scheduling, mobile employee self-service, time and attendance, and store and task execution management.

Logile worked with BGC to create labor standards and rolled out an earned hours program, which determines the labor hours needed for store operations based on the volume and mix of items sold as well as specific store attributes, to store front-end departments. Wall-to-wall automated scheduling for the front-end department has been rolled out and the remaining store departments will roll out over the next few months.

“Logile’s retail expertise, innovation, system flexibility and ease of use were differentiators during the selection process. We were confident that Logile’s solution could support the accurate earned hours model we required, which it delivers via accurate forecasting, staffing and scheduling based on their labor model. We wanted a supportive partner for the long haul to evolve our store technology to help reach our near and long-term strategic growth objectives,” said Shawn Sedate, EVP and Chief Information Officer at BGC. “The Logile platform will position us to deliver on our partner (associate) experience, operational and customer goals while gaining visibility and a data-driven understanding into what it takes to efficiently run operations in each department.”

“We are honored to earn BGC’s trust and confidence in selecting Logile as its partner to achieve transformational store planning, WFM and execution management,” said Purna Mishra, Logile Founder and CEO. “Recognizing the powerful operational benefits of an earned hours approach and implementing a technology platform to empower, engage and connect their workforce to the work requirements are testaments to BGC’s thought-leading strategic vision. We look forward to supporting BGC on its growth journey and ultimate mission to provide superior shopping experiences to their customers.”

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across the globe. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide flexible scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety, and mobile employee engagement to empower the connected worker—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Retail. One Platform for store planning, scheduling and execution. Learn more: logile.com. Connect with Logile on LinkedIn.

Discover why retailers ranked Logile the #1 retail technology provider in customer satisfaction and overall performance on the 2024 RIS News Software LeaderBoard for the second consecutive year, scoring 18 number-one ratings and the top two positions in half the LeaderBoard charts.

