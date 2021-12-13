Home Business Wire Bright Data Ups Level of Security and Privacy With BrightVPN, Its Free...
Bright Data Ups Level of Security and Privacy With BrightVPN, Its Free Premium VPN Service

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The industry-leading web data platform, Bright Data, today announced the release of its new product, BrightVPN. BrightVPN disrupts the traditional VPN market by offering the same features as subscription-based VPNs while remaining 100% free to users. As a result, BrightVPN opens the door to millions of users to enjoy anonymous, secure browsing.

Unlike traditional VPN services, no email or account is needed, so users retain complete anonymity. BrightVPN was designed for everyone – zero technical skills are required; in fact, it takes 40 seconds from downloading BrightVPN to achieve complete anonymity – see here.

True to Bright Data’s mission of making the Web transparent to all, BrightVPN enables users to reach any website, in any country, avoiding regional or other competition-led reasons for blockages. BrightVPN is powered by Bright Data’s extensive infrastructure, which is used by its 10,000+ customers, including Fortune 500 firms.

Users of BrightVPN become part of a larger crowdsourcing network that allows researchers and companies to easily access public web data for multiple purposes. As part of its commitment to transparency, BrightVPN allows its users to see and control which sites are accessed by Bright Data. Most of these are well-known online shopping and academic sites. Users may easily control when they allow their IP address to be used, and even grant or deny access to specific sites.

BrightVPN is an excellent alternative to paid VPNs as it allows users to remain anonymous and protect their IP from being tracked for commercial reasons quickly, easily and for free.

To learn more about BrightVPN, visit: https://brightvpn.com/

Keren Pakes

kerenp@brightdata.com

Jacob Greenwood

brightdata@rlyl.com

