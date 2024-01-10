Bread Financial Achieves 75% ROI by Implementing BrightPlan According to Nucleus Research ROI Case Study

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI—Nucleus Research announced the findings of a study into the benefits that financial services provider, Bread Financial realized from implementing financial wellness solution, BrightPlan. Nucleus found that the deployment of BrightPlan translated to a reduction in turnover by approximately 22 percent and an annual savings of more than half a million dollars. This delivered a 75 percent Return on Investment (ROI) for Bread Financial who was able to recover its initial investment in the solution just 2.1 years after deployment.





“After recognizing employee stress, we realized that our current financial wellness initiatives weren’t sufficient. We began searching for a better suited financial wellness offering with the goal of improving associate experience and reducing financial stressors across our workforce,” said a spokesperson from Bread Financial. “We ultimately chose BrightPlan due to its fiduciary advice, focus on total well-being, and ability to meet associates wherever they are on their financial wellness journeys.”

Key benefits highlighted in the case study include:

Reduced Turnover Rate. Upon the implementation of BrightPlan, Bread Financial was able to reduce its annual turnover rate by 22%, retaining approximately 336 associates annually. The reduction in turnover rate from implementing BrightPlan translated to savings of just over half a million dollars each year.

BrightPlan's financial wellness services provided significant support for HR as they onboarded new hires and helped employees manage life events like the death of a loved one or retirement.

To read the full ROI Case Study, click here. On February 1st, 2024, Nucleus and BrightPlan will host a live webinar on how to build a business case for wellness programs that gains c-suite support. Register here.

