Home Business Wire Bread Financial Achieves 75% ROI by Implementing BrightPlan According to Nucleus Research...
Business Wire

Bread Financial Achieves 75% ROI by Implementing BrightPlan According to Nucleus Research ROI Case Study

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROINucleus Research announced the findings of a study into the benefits that financial services provider, Bread Financial realized from implementing financial wellness solution, BrightPlan. Nucleus found that the deployment of BrightPlan translated to a reduction in turnover by approximately 22 percent and an annual savings of more than half a million dollars. This delivered a 75 percent Return on Investment (ROI) for Bread Financial who was able to recover its initial investment in the solution just 2.1 years after deployment.


“After recognizing employee stress, we realized that our current financial wellness initiatives weren’t sufficient. We began searching for a better suited financial wellness offering with the goal of improving associate experience and reducing financial stressors across our workforce,” said a spokesperson from Bread Financial. “We ultimately chose BrightPlan due to its fiduciary advice, focus on total well-being, and ability to meet associates wherever they are on their financial wellness journeys.”

Key benefits highlighted in the case study include:

  • Reduced Turnover Rate. Upon the implementation of BrightPlan, Bread Financial was able to reduce its annual turnover rate by 22%, retaining approximately 336 associates annually. The reduction in turnover rate from implementing BrightPlan translated to savings of just over half a million dollars each year.
  • Reduced Costs. The reduction in turnover from implementing BrightPlan translated to savings of just over half a million dollars each year.
  • Additional HR Support. BrightPlan’s financial wellness services provided significant support for HR as they onboarded new hires and helped employees manage life events like the death of a loved one or retirement.

To read the full ROI Case Study, click here. On February 1st, 2024, Nucleus and BrightPlan will host a live webinar on how to build a business case for wellness programs that gains c-suite support. Register here.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Morgan Whitehead

Nucleus Research

mwhitehead@nucleusresearch.com

Articoli correlati

Enveda Biosciences Announces Therapeutic Advisory Board Chaired by Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D.

Business Wire Business Wire -
Therapeutic Advisory Board to help guide Enveda's expanding clinical pipeline across a wide range of indicationsBOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveda Biosciences,...
Continua a leggere

InvestCloud Appoints Jeff Yabuki as Chairman and CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Yabuki’s Motive Partners role expands to include Chairman & CEO of InvestCloud, which sets the stage for the Company’s...
Continua a leggere

InvestCloud Appoints Jeff Yabuki as Chairman and CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Yabuki’s Motive Partners role expands to include Chairman & CEO of InvestCloud, which sets the stage for the Company’s...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php