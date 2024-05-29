IEEE EMBS Hosts 46th Annual International Conference and 2nd Women in Biomedical Engineering Forum in Orlando, Fla.

This year’s theme is “Technology and its promise for equity and access for well-health,” highlighting the positive impact biomedical engineers can have on human health

IEEE EMBS will also host the 2nd Women in Biomedical Engineering Forum concurrently with the Annual Conference

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biomedical engineers, clinicians, technicians, researchers and educators from across the world will gather in Orlando, Fla., to showcase and discuss the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, data science, neuroengineering, and more during the 46th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS), which will be held from July 15-19. The conference theme, “Technology and its promise for equity and access for well-health,” addresses the positive impact biomedical engineers can have on society.





During this event – the world’s largest conference dedicated to international biomedical engineering – a diverse array of scientific topics will be covered, from cutting-edge research and innovation in biomedical engineering, to healthcare technology and translational clinical research, particularly around women and children’s health. Aside from the core scientific topics, the conference will also include symposia and workshops about successful entrepreneurship, improvements to biomedical engineering education, and best practices for securing grants.

The conference is structured as a five-day program encompassing 12 different themes relevant to the current state of the biomedical engineering and healthcare landscape, along with a plenary speaker for each topic. Additionally, attendees have the choice of participating in over 20 mini symposia, five special sessions, and 11 workshops. Attendees will be able to participate in many networking and social events in-between and after each session.

Finally, the 2024 Women in Biomedical Engineering (WiBME) Forum will be held during the conference, which will include four keynote speakers, and highlight the role of women in biomedical engineering and healthcare advances. The two-day forum, which is the second iteration of what is now an annual event, will also have networking sessions, which require advance registration due to the limited number of seats available.

For more details on registering for the 2024 International Conference of IEEE EMBS, please visit the conference website, embc.embs.org. To learn more about the 2024 WiBME Forum, please visit, wibme.embs.org.

EMBS Conference

Date and Time: Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19



Location: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, Fla., USA

Plenary Presentation:

“Forging a New Future: Participatory Action – Design and Engineering Technologies with People with Disabilities” Rory A. Cooper, Ph.D., founding director of the Human Engineering Research Laboratories



Keynote Speakers:

Machine Learning Technologies for Accessible Point of Care Ultrasound Purang Abolmaesumi, Ph.D., University of British Columbia

Technologies for Accessible Point of Care Ultrasound Nanomedicine via SANDs, QBET, EXODUS, and Brain Organoid MAP Luke P. Lee, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School

Multiscale Modeling and Design Principles of Biomolecular Networks Yu (Brandon) Xia, Ph.D., McGill University

Hypnos unveiled: Exploring Cardiovascular and Respiratory Variability During Sleep Michael Khoo, Ph.D., University of Southern California

Neural and Rehabilitation Engineering (NRE) Yiwen Wang, Ph.D., Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Revolution in Personal Cardiac Diagnostic Technology David E. Albert, M.D., AliveCor, Inc.

Highly Integrated Bionic Limbs and Neurorehabilitation of Pain Max C. Ortiz, Ph.D., Bionics Institute and University of Melbourne

Accessible Infectious Diseases Testing: Lessons learned from COVID-19 in Upstate South Carolina Delphine Dean, Ph.D., Clemson University

Computational Microscopy of Dynamic Samples Laura Waller, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley

Improving Maternal and Fetal Health Outcomes by Engineering Digital Twins of Pregnancy Michelle L. Oyen, Ph.D., Washington University, St. Louis



2024 WiBME Forum

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 17 to Thursday, July 18

Location: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, Fla., USA

Keynote Speakers:

Vanessa E. Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Jennifer L. West, Ph.D., dean of engineering and applied science, University of Virginia

Meike Herget, Ph.D., founder and chief technology officer of Avails Medical Inc.

Christine Edwards, Ph.D., electrical and biomedical engineer, Department of Defense

EMBS Conference Organizing Committee

Ranu Jung, University of Arkansas; Bruce Wheeler, University of California San Diego; Kevin Otto, University of Florida; María Fernanda Cabrera-Umpiérrez, Polytechnic University of Madrid; Georgios Mitsis, McGill University; May Wang, Georgia Institute of Technology; Rosa H. M. Chan, City University of Hong Kong

WiBME Forum Organizing Committee

Erika Ross Ellison, ONWARD; Yasemin Akay, University of Houston; Natalie Mrachacz-Kersting, University of Freiburg; May Wang, Georgia Institute of Technology; Michela Chiappalone, University of Genova; Tammy Riklin Raviv, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev; Wei Chen, Fudan University; Virginia Laura Ballarin, Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata; Rose Faghih, New York University; Marianna Semprini, University of Genova; Rosa H. M. Chan, City University of Hong Kong; Qiu Anqi, Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Metin Akay, University of Houston; Paul Sajda, Columbia University

