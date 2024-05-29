Dexian Earns Spot on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dexian, a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Dexian on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.





CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $500.7 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

This year marks Dexian’s debut on the Solution Provider 500 list, a testament to its expertise and approach to transforming, optimizing, and connecting businesses through IT infrastructure. The company offers services such as application development, cloud deployment, data mining, cybersecurity, and automation. Dexian lists its relentless pursuit of excellence in the IT solutions space and its ability to help customers scale globally as cornerstones of its success.

“We are honored to be recognized with this distinguished award, solidifying Dexian IT Solutions as a leader in global business optimization,” said Naman Kher, Vice President and Head of Dexian IT Solutions. “Our commitment to innovation drives us to provide transformational solutions for our customers’ most unique and pivotal challenges.”

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

ABOUT DEXIAN:

Dexian is a leading provider of staffing, IT, and workforce solutions with nearly 12,000 employees and 70 locations worldwide. It is one of the largest IT and professional staffing companies and the second largest minority-owned staffing company in the U.S. Dexian was launched in 2023 and created from the combination of DISYS, Signature Consultants, and other strategic acquisitions.

Dexian fuses the best elements of its legacy companies to create a platform that connects talent, technology, and organizations to produce game-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. Dexian’s brands include Dexian DISYS, Dexian Signature Consultants, Dexian Government Solutions, Dexian Talent Development, and Dexian IT Solutions.

Visit www.dexian.com to learn more.

