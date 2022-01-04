Home Business Wire Braze to Present at Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

Braze to Present at Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it will participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Bill Magnuson, cofounder and chief executive officer, will engage in a fireside chat with Needham Senior Software Analyst Scott Berg at 9:15 am EST.

A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Meghan Halaszynski

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company...
Continua a leggere

Analog Devices to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak...
Continua a leggere

Dr. Cordell Hardy Appointed to CyberOptics Corporation Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE) (the Company) today announced that it has increased the size of its Board and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Media Conferences in January 2022

Business Wire