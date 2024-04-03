Brainwave Science, Inc. Introduces Groundbreaking Advancements in iCognative® Technology, Revolutionizing Field Investigations and Deception Detection

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brainwave Science, Inc., a leader in Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technology and concealed information detection, is thrilled to announce significant advancements in its iCognative® technology with the launch of the new iCognative® Web Application. This innovation represents a significant leap forward, setting a new benchmark in the fields of security, investigation, and truth verification technologies.





Under the leadership of CEO Krishna Ika, Brainwave Science has been pioneering the use of P-300 and biometric systems to offer unparalleled accuracy in deception detection, future intention, and planning identification. The iCognative® Web Application, built on this cutting-edge technology, now allows field investigators and law enforcement agencies to access these capabilities more intuitively and efficiently than ever before, without the need for extensive training or specialized equipment.

Key Advancements and Features of the iCognative® Technology:

Comprehensive Real-Life Case Dataset: iCognative®‘s enhanced capabilities are supported by a vast repository of real-life scenarios, meticulously compiled through global partnerships with top law enforcement agencies, offering unprecedented insights into human behavior and deception.

State-of-the-Art Analytical Techniques: With a commitment to remaining at the forefront of scientific advancement, iCognative® continually integrates the latest findings from neuroscience and deep learning into its analytical framework, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

Instantaneous Analysis for Rapid Results: Addressing the immediate needs of modern investigative processes, iCognative® delivers swift, real-time analysis, streamlining the detection process and reducing overall time investment. Trained on vast in-house dataset, this model provides SOTA performance.

Pristine Data Quality: With its proprietary EEG headset and utilizing cutting-edge artifact removal techniques, iCognative® ensures pristine data quality, enabling clear and precise subject assessments even in the most complex scenarios.

Impenetrable Defense: iCognative’s® technology is fortified against countermeasures, ensuring the integrity and reliability of its assessments remain intact.

Comprehensive Monitoring of Subject’s Physiological State: iCognative’s® technology analyses real-time insights into various physiological states, such as attentiveness, drowsiness, etc. offering a detailed understanding of the subject’s condition during assessment.

Autonomous System: Redefining the role of investigators, iCognative® empowers users with autonomous pattern recognition and AI-driven test control, reducing reliance on human oversight.

Beyond Traditional Methods: Venturing beyond conventional methods, iCognative® is dedicated to identifying new biomarkers for more effective deception and subject state assessments, transcending conventional approaches to unlock new dimensions of truth verification.

Investigator AI Assistant: Integrated with the iCognative® platform, the AI Assistant leverages state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) to guide investigators in their investigation as well as through the intricacies of the platform, enhancing user experience and efficiency.

Cloud -Based Scalability and Performance: The transition to a cloud-based infrastructure ensures iCognative®‘s scalability and performance, while maintaining strict adherence to data security and privacy standards.

Data Security: Brainwave Science has an unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive information, iCognative®‘s architecture exemplifies the highest standards of security, ensuring the utmost confidentiality throughout every interaction.

Flexible On-Premise Hosting Solutions: For agencies with specific security or operational requirements, iCognative® offers a fully on-premise hosting option.

“Our mission at Brainwave Science is to empower truth-seekers with the most advanced tools and technologies available,” stated CEO Krishna Ika. “The latest advancements in iCognative® technology, particularly through the introduction of the Web Application, are a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in support of global security and investigative efforts.”

The iCognative® Web Application and the enhancements in iCognative® technology represent the future of investigative techniques, offering solutions beyond traditional methods to combat fraud, deception, and security threats more effectively. For more information about iCognative® technology and Brainwave Science, Inc., please visit www.brainwavescience.com.

About Brainwave Science, Inc.: Brainwave Science stands at the forefront of security and investigation, propelling the capabilities of concealed information detection to new heights. Renowned for its innovative iCognative technology, the company is a beacon in the fields of National and Homeland Security, intelligence, and law enforcement, providing critical solutions for detecting hidden truths. Their commitment lies in delivering tools that promise accuracy and reliability, crucial for maintaining the integrity and safety of societies and nations around the globe.

