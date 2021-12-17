Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on Friday, January 28, 2022

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BAH #earnings–Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ending December 31, 2021). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141 International: +1 (253) 237-1151, using the passcode 2942956. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EST on January 28, 2022, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton



For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 29,200 people globally as of September 30, 2021 and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

