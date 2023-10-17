Board Customer Granarolo Wins Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award For Operations and Supply Chain

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics—Board, the leading global provider of intelligent planning solutions which help organizations plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, today announced that its customer Granarolo has won the 16th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for the Operations and Supply Chain category using Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform.





The Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards recognize individuals and companies that use technology to help lead their businesses and improve their people, processes, information, and technology.

Granarolo, Italy’s leading milk and dairy group, wanted to build a new international controlling model to support its worldwide growth, marked by a wide and diversified portfolio of products. The company chose the Board Intelligent Planning Platform to unify strategic, financial, tactical, and operational planning & controlling processes with analytics in a single environment. Using Board, Granarolo has shortened the financial closing cycle from 20 days to five and optimized the logistics routes of its products, resulting in a more effective supply chain. Sales planning and forecasting have also been seamlessly integrated with a three-year strategic plan to ensure a forward-looking business approach, leveraging the scenario management capabilities of the platform.

“We are delighted to receive this great recognition that demonstrates the successful collaboration between Granarolo and Board’s team. With the Board Intelligent Planning Platform, we now have a complex integrated planning application that extends over different levels of the Group, covering multiple areas from sales planning to logistics, accounting, purchasing, and reporting,” said Mario Cavallo, Group Accounting & Financial Reporting Director at Granarolo.

“Congratulations to Mario Cavallo at Granarolo and Board for receiving the 16th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Award for the Operations and Supply Chain category, and for the leadership in advancing the use of technology for impactful outcomes,” said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research.

“We are delighted to support Granarolo in unifying strategic, financial and operational planning with our proven Intelligent Planning Platform,” commented Marco Limena, CEO at Board International. “Our entire team would like to congratulate everyone at Granarolo and thank them for their partnership and trust in Board.”

About Board

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter—enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

Contacts

Victoire Depoix, VP of Global Communications, vdepoix@board.com