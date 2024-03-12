BLUETTI Launches New AC200L Portable Power Station in Europe on March 13

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BLUETTI, the leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its latest product, the BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station, set to hit the European market on March 13. Designed to revolutionize portable power, the AC200L is a powerhouse of reliability, efficiency, and eco-friendliness.









Unrivaled Power and Durability

At the heart of the BLUETTI AC200L lies a robust 2,048Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery, ensuring longevity and safety for over a decade with more than 3,000 life cycles. BLUETTI also backs it with an industry-leading 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. Equipped with a formidable 2,400W pure sine wave AC inverter(7,200W surge), extendable to 3,600W in Power Lifting mode, the AC200L is primed to handle high-demand appliances and sensitive electronics with ease.

Extendable Capacity and Fast Charging

The AC200L can independently power a 1,200W coffee maker, brewing about 31 cups of fresh coffee, and sustain a 150W fridge for over 12 hours. Additionally, it supports capacity expansion through extra batteries like the 2,048Wh B230 or two 3,072Wh B300 battery packs. This boosts its capacity to 4,096Wh or 8,192Wh, respectively, prolonging its runtime as required.

With 2,400W of fast charge capability, the AC200L can reach an 80% charge from the wall in as little as 45 minutes. In optimal weather conditions, it completes a 1,200W solar charge in approximately 2 hours, perfect for backup and on-the-go power needs.

Versatile Outlets and Intelligent Features

The AC200L boasts 10 outlets for diverse power needs, including a 48V DC port for RV life battery charging when paired with the optional BLUETTI D40 DC-DC charger, which can convert 12V power for most RV devices.

Moreover, users can adjust these settings and monitor/manage the battery via the BLUETTI app.

About BLUETTI

Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI has pioneered affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI will empower over 100,000 African families in rural areas, providing well-lit living spaces and equal learning opportunities. With an extensive and reliable product portfolio tailored for adventures, emergency backup power, and off-grid living, BLUETTI continues to make a tangible and positive impact on minimizing our carbon footprint worldwide. For more information on BLUETTI and its innovative products, visit BLUETTI’s website.

Source: BLUETTI EU Marketing

Contacts

Email: pr.eu@bluetti.com