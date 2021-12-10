Home Business Wire Blue Yonder Named Hot Company to Watch in 2022
Business Wire

Blue Yonder Named Hot Company to Watch in 2022

di Business Wire

Company one of only 11 selected by Nucleus Research for annual list

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIBlue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni-commerce fulfillment platform provider, has been selected as a “Hot Company to Watch in 2022” by Nucleus Research. The company is only one of 11 selected for demonstrating high performance levels, positioning it for continued success in the coming year.

“Blue Yonder is excited to appear in this year’s list and honored to be recognized by Nucleus. As the last 24 months have made abundantly clear, supply chain is the engine that keeps global commerce moving. Nucleus Research acknowledged this by including Blue Yonder, as the leading end-to-end supply chain platform provider powering digital transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, in this year’s exclusive list,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, Blue Yonder. “Now as part of Panasonic, we provide the autonomous supply chain edge – powered by IoT, cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning – to help customers predict and pivot their operations in real-time to avoid potential supply chain disruptions before they occur.”

To develop this annual, exclusive list, Nucleus assessed the ability of companies to carry out strategic initiatives and maintain their positioning relative to competitors. Companies featured in this research moved towards driving customer value amid an uncertain work landscape. Blue Yonder, which has helped hundreds of customers navigate the never-ending challenges brought on by the global pandemic, was selected for being a leading supply chain and workforce management solutions providers, along with the additional capabilities Panasonic brings to the company.

“In combination with Panasonic’s proprietary technology, Nucleus believes that Blue Yonder will provide customers with comprehensive end-to-end visibility, control, and orchestration capabilities, which enable them to optimize operations in real-time. This acquisition moves Blue Yonder one step closer to providing organizations with a truly autonomous supply chain and ecosystem,” said Martin Naydenov, Research Analyst, Nucleus.

Additional Resources:

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Marina Renneke, APR, Corporate Communications Director

Tel: +1 480-308-3037, marina.renneke@blueyonder.com

Articoli correlati

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Data Highlight Strong Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Tumor Models and Combination Potential with Other Agents On Track to Submit Investigational...
Continua a leggere

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
AwareGO’s Comprehensive and Innovative Tool Helps Companies Measure and Track Employees’ Cybersecurity Knowledge and Behavior SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HumanRisk--Human cyber risk...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Headline of release should read: Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A round (instead of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society...

Business Wire