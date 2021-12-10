Blue Yonder Named Hot Company to Watch in 2022

Company one of only 11 selected by Nucleus Research for annual list

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni-commerce fulfillment platform provider, has been selected as a “Hot Company to Watch in 2022” by Nucleus Research. The company is only one of 11 selected for demonstrating high performance levels, positioning it for continued success in the coming year.

“Blue Yonder is excited to appear in this year’s list and honored to be recognized by Nucleus. As the last 24 months have made abundantly clear, supply chain is the engine that keeps global commerce moving. Nucleus Research acknowledged this by including Blue Yonder, as the leading end-to-end supply chain platform provider powering digital transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, in this year’s exclusive list,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer and executive vice president, Blue Yonder. “Now as part of Panasonic, we provide the autonomous supply chain edge – powered by IoT, cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning – to help customers predict and pivot their operations in real-time to avoid potential supply chain disruptions before they occur.”

To develop this annual, exclusive list, Nucleus assessed the ability of companies to carry out strategic initiatives and maintain their positioning relative to competitors. Companies featured in this research moved towards driving customer value amid an uncertain work landscape. Blue Yonder, which has helped hundreds of customers navigate the never-ending challenges brought on by the global pandemic, was selected for being a leading supply chain and workforce management solutions providers, along with the additional capabilities Panasonic brings to the company.

“In combination with Panasonic’s proprietary technology, Nucleus believes that Blue Yonder will provide customers with comprehensive end-to-end visibility, control, and orchestration capabilities, which enable them to optimize operations in real-time. This acquisition moves Blue Yonder one step closer to providing organizations with a truly autonomous supply chain and ecosystem,” said Martin Naydenov, Research Analyst, Nucleus.

