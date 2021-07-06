Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems Report

Evaluation based on company’s workforce/labor management, labor forecasting and scheduling, and robotics capabilities, among other criteria

Blue Yonder is the only company recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering supply chain planning solutions, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc., as a Leader in the recently released 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems1 (WMS) based on the “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision” axes. Blue Yonder attributes this position to the depth and breadth of its WMS and the power of its Luminate™ Platform.

Blue Yonder has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS published since 20122. In the 2021 report, Blue Yonder believes its position as a Leader represents the company’s unique features in its warehouse distribution, workforce/labor management, labor forecasting and scheduling, robotics hub and warehouse tasking solutions, among other criteria. Blue Yonder’s strong history of delivering WMS solutions to manage intricate warehouse operations for a very large and diversified customer base and the expanding partner ecosystem globally.

“With e-commerce proliferation, a shrinking labor market and larger orders needing different fulfillment requirements, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for greater automation in warehouses and DCs. To be successful, companies need WMS solutions that can integrate with various technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and robotics to plan for and fulfill orders at greater speeds yet can manage their workforce to prevent burnout,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “Our recent Logistics Executive Survey showed that nearly half (48%) of logistics executives plan to implement and/or enhance their WMS in the next 12 months. Blue Yonder’s WMS powered by Luminate Platform offers companies solutions that meet the needs of the ever-evolving market.”

Blue Yonder’s WMS empowers customers to drive change with modern and seamless application in order to unify and automate the warehouse, labor, automation and transportation process. Customers can also take on journey to the cloud and improve performance for omni-channel fulfillment with real-time transaction processing and scale. In addition, the solution offers optimized storage and selection strategies, optimal warehouse tasking, and integrated labor and workforce management all delivered on a simple, scalable and seamless platform.

Blue Yonder continues to innovate and focus on extending its capabilities with Luminate WMS to improve its customers’ time-to-value while embracing a modern SaaS landscape. Blue Yonder will soon introduce additional capabilities including:

Fulfillment-as-a-Service: a set of simplified, seamless, and scalable services for enabling last- and middle-mile fulfillment including micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs), dark stores and more.

Warehouse Execution System: a multi-tenant, API -led solution to intelligently synchronize, sequence, and assign work to both labor and machine.

“To expand SuperFrio’s operations in Brazil and Latin America, we chose Blue Yonder’s world-leading WMS solution to drive our digital transformation; the solution provides us with resources that are helping us align with our strategic plan for accelerated growth and continuous improvement to serve our food and seed customers. With the help of Blue Yonder, we were able to change the refrigeration paradigms in the country. Thanks to the Blue Yonder solution, in Brazil alone, we can accommodate 2.2 million cubic meters of storage and 328,500 storage pallets in our 32 storage units. We also reduced our office paper consumption by 40%,” said Francisco Moura, CEO LATAM at SuperFrio.

With this latest Gartner Warehouse Management System Magic Quadrant, Blue Yonder is the only company recognized a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports3 covering supply chain planning, transportation management and warehouse management.

