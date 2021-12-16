Blue Apron Announces Plans For New Co-Branded Credit Card With Aspiration

Offering Will Be Part of Blue Apron’s New Loyalty Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced today plans for a Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card, a co-branded credit card created in collaboration with Aspiration, which offers its cardholders rewards to help fight the climate crisis. A first for the meal-kit industry, the Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card will reward cardmembers on qualifying purchases made at BlueApron.com and on the Blue Apron mobile app, as well as extend benefits currently available to all Aspiration Zero Card customers.

“As we kick off our tenth anniversary in 2022, we want to recognize our best and most loyal customers—some who have been with us since we shipped our first box,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Customers who use the Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card on qualified purchases will receive cash back benefits along with an opportunity to help make a difference in the world around them.”

Aspiration creates its products and services to build climate change-fighting action into cardmembers’ daily routine by making it easy, automated and engaging.

By using the Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card, customers will be able to offset a part of their carbon footprint. With every qualifying purchase made on a Blue Apron Aspiration Zero Card, Aspiration will plant a tree and let users plant an additional tree by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership in the meal-kit industry showcases the alignment of the Aspiration and Blue Apron visions,” said Andrei Cherny, Aspiration’s Chief Executive Officer. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Blue Apron around not only rewarding their customers financially, but also helping those customers have a positive and effortless impact on the environment.”

In addition to providing credit card services, Aspiration intends to commit to promote Blue Apron to its customers.

This offering, when launched, will be part of Blue Apron’s new loyalty program as it continues to provide its customers with new, exciting partnerships. Blue Apron is in discussions with additional partners to provide its customers with other benefits and expects to launch other new programs in 2022.

About Blue Apron



Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

About Aspiration Partners, Inc.



Aspiration is a leading platform to help people and businesses put automated sustainable impact into their hands and integrate it into their daily lives. Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. For more information, visit Aspiration.com or Aspiration.com/business.

Aspiration recently entered into a merger agreement with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which, upon closing, will result in Aspiration becoming a listed company as a Public Benefit Corporation, building on Aspiration’s existing commitments to generate social and public good and operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.

The Aspiration Zero Mastercard® is issued by Beneficial State Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Beneficial State Bank, Member FDIC© 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements



