Blended-Online Learning Pioneer, GOAL High School, Chooses PowerSchool Solutions to Ensure Digital Equity for Thousands of Students Throughout Colorado

School leaders plan to use PowerSchool’s student information system and online enrollment solutions to provide flexible, integrated solutions wherever learning takes place.

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) announced today GOAL High School, Colorado’s premiere blended-online learning school, has selected several of PowerSchool’s unified solutions including PowerSchool’s market-leading student information system, PowerSchool SIS, and PowerSchool Enrollment to manage daily operations from anywhere, protect student data, enroll students, and manage waitlists and lotteries to ensure GOAL’s innovative approach to statewide online education can equitably serve a growing number of students, parents and educators.

GOAL is adding the solutions to its existing PowerSchool learning management system, Unified ClassroomTM Schoology Learning, to help save teachers and staff time, while ensuring a uniform learning experience for all students. With the addition of PowerSchool SIS, GOAL can smartly manage student data and simplify the thousands of daily tasks performed by district personnel. Bringing on PowerSchool Enrollment allows GOAL the ability to cut costs and save time with paperless enrollment through a secure online process, giving parents the convenience and flexibility to enroll their students wherever they are, and supporting school admissions, lottery, and school choice.

“A key element we focus on is digital equity for every student, no matter where they are. We knew that it was time to upgrade our SIS to ensure that everyone’s learning and teaching experience across the state was exactly the same, and PowerSchool provided us with that opportunity. In our model, GOAL must rely on the most innovative edtech solutions we can find, and PowerSchool provides us the rocket we need to power our students’ success,” said Jamie Trujillo, GOAL High School Chief Information Officer.

GOAL has been using an online model for more than 13 years and was one of the state’s first blended learning focused schools. The statewide charter, headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado, serves more than 5,000 students, with as much as 90% learning from home.

“One of the most compelling reasons we chose PowerSchool’s suite of integrated solutions is the feedback received from nearly 500 employees after we asked them what was needed to better our school,” said Dr. Constance Jones, GOAL High School Chief Executive Officer. “The overwhelming response was a more user-friendly SIS solution that was simpler to navigate for staff and students. After thoroughly reviewing the different options available, PowerSchool rose to the top as the most comprehensive, robust and user-friendly solution.”

“We’re proud to work with innovative partners like GOAL and share their vision to ensure every student has the best opportunities in life and equal opportunity to learn no matter where students and educators are,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “Like many school districts, GOAL wants a truly integrated system of solutions to help foster a unified experience for administrators, educators and parents alike, and we are excited to provide the tools needed to achieve that experience.”

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About GOAL High School

GOAL High School is a free public charter school serving students in grades 9-12 through age 20 across the state of Colorado. GOAL High School is the largest charter in Colorado and one of the largest Alternative Education Campus (A.E.C.) schools in the United States. Founded in 2007, GOAL’s mission is to “develop productive members of society.” GOAL specializes in personalized, interactive learning featuring online curriculum blended with face-to-face instruction. Thirty-six student drop-in centers across the state provide staff for tutoring, hands-on activities, academic and social-emotional counseling, food, drinks, and transportation. GOAL High School, a rated PERFORMANCE by the Colorado Department of Education, was recently selected as one of the top 50 Alternative Education Campuses in the nation and is the only A.E.C. designated as a Microsoft Showcase School in the world! During the educational turmoil caused by the pandemic, GOAL’s blended model of education went on with “business as usual.” GOAL currently serves over 5,000 students in six regions.

