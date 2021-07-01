Black Hat USA 2021: Full Schedule & Hybrid Event Programming

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BHUSA—Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, announces its full schedule including in-person and virtual programs for Black Hat USA 2021. Taking place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and virtually, this year’s event will feature over 90 Briefings, four days of virtual Trainings and new virtual programs.

Black Hat Briefings

Briefings will be both presented in a live format, as well as virtually on Aug. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board, attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research and trends covering everything from critical infrastructure to widely used enterprise computer systems and more. Attendees will experience 40 in-person Briefings with highlights including:

A Hole in the Tube: Uncovering Vulnerabilities in Critical Infrastructure of Healthcare Facilities – This briefing will uncover nine critical vulnerabilities discovered in the firmware of the pneumatic tube system (PTS), the system that transports critical care items within modern hospitals, of one of the most popular vendors used by thousands of hospitals in North America.

The Ripple Effect: Building a Diverse Security Research Team – In this Briefing, the researchers will share how they successfully increased their female representation within their organization from 0% to 50%. They will teach the tools they used to create a more inclusive environment in an effort to increase gender equality within the cybersecurity industry.

A New Class of DNS Vulnerabilities Affecting Many DNS-as-Service Platforms – This talk reveals the vulnerabilities that have been proven and successfully exploited on three major cloud providers including AWS Route 53 and others that may have been affected. The researchers will detail a specific vulnerability that is common across many major DNS service providers which lead to information leakage in connected corporate networks.

Black Hat Business Hall

Attendees have the option of a virtual or in-person Business Hall pass for the 2021 event, showcasing the latest technology from leading information security solution providers. Hours for the Business Hall in-person hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5, while virtual Business Hall will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 5. Business Hall Pass holders will have access to the Keynote, Arsenal, Dark Reading Sessions, Innovation City, Business Hall Sessions and more. All Briefings pass holders have access to the Business Hall.

Black Hat Arsenal

The Black Hat Arsenal will welcome researchers and the open source community for two days of live demos of innovative tools on Aug. 4 and 5. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with over 30 presenters for an up-close experience with tools used for network attacks, exploitations and more, while 60 demos will go live on the virtual platform.

Black Hat CISO Summit

Returning virtually this year, the CISO Summit will take place on Aug. 3 starting at 9 a.m. The CISO Summit brings together top security executives from global corporations and government agencies for a full day of discussions and insights into the latest security trends and technologies with opportunities for networking.

Omdia Analyst Summit

New this year, Black Hat will host the inaugural Omdia Analyst Summit on Aug. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. on the virtual platform. Omdia analysts will provide exclusive insights into the security impacts of evolving front and back-office capabilities in today’s “reset normality”, and what businesses must consider to maintain and enhance security posture faced with this continuing organization evolution.

Black Hat Trainings

Cybersecurity professionals looking to enhance their skills can participate in this year’s Trainings, being held virtually from July 31 through August 3. These deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Topics will span from malware, penetration testing, advanced infrastructure hacking, reverse engineering and more.

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat 2021 include:

Titanium Sponsors: Crowd Strike, Cybereason Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, SentinelOne, KnowBe4, VMware; Diamond Sponsors: Accenture, Acronis, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco, CyberArk Software, Darktrace, Optiv Security, Proofpoint, Inc., Rapid7, SecurityScorecard, Synopsys, Tenable, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro, Verizon; Sustaining Partners: Qualys, ExtraHop Networks, KnowBe4; Global Partners: Auth0, Chronicle, DomainTools, KnowBe4, Orca Security, and Snyk Ltd.

For registration and information on Black Hat USA 2021, please visit https://blackhat.com/us-21/.

About Black Hat

For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

