BitPay Partners with Simplex to Offer Zero Fees for US Based Crypto Purchases for a Limited Time

Easily Purchase Crypto in the BitPay Wallet App Using a Bank Card Through Simplex

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced a promotion with Simplex for residents of the United States to buy crypto seamlessly with no credit or debit card fees from within the BitPay Wallet app. In collaborating with Simplex, a Nuvei company and the leading fiat infrastructure for digital assets globally, BitPay Wallet app users can quickly and easily buy crypto fee-free using the BitPay Debit Card, Apple Pay®, or Google Pay™ for a limited time.

“For those consumers in the US who want to try out crypto for the first time, this is a straightforward way to purchase, store and spend crypto through the BitPay Wallet app integration with Simplex,” said Stephen Pair, CEO with BitPay. “BitPay wants to help consumers start to live life on crypto and by working with Simplex, we make it simple to acquire crypto by eliminating the need for users to navigate to a cryptocurrency exchange to fund the wallet.”

All US residents, both those experienced with crypto or a newbie, can take advantage of this competitive pricing making the BitPay Wallet App the most affordable way to buy crypto. The BitPay Wallet App makes it easy to send and receive crypto, buy crypto from within the app, check the price of crypto and securely store funds. Users can instantly buy gift cards from hundreds of top retailers in store and online with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as five USD-pegged stable coins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDP, and USDC.

“Typically, buying crypto involves fees to make a purchase with a debit or credit card making it difficult for those new to crypto. Working with BitPay we are waving those fees for users so anyone, anywhere has the opportunity to enter into the crypto space,” said Nimrod Lehavi, Founder and CEO of Simplex. “Together, Simplex and BitPay are making it possible for consumers to enter the crypto space.”

Simplex is a licensed financial institution offering the widest range of payment methods and fraud-free cryptocurrency purchases. Pioneering new methods for accessibility and innovations to its partner network, Simplex is a team obsessed with crypto adoption.

US residents interested in buying bitcoin or other cryptos or wanting to increase their crypto holdings can save on fees through this promotion. From within the BitPay Wallet app, users can also open and fund an account with Simplex Banking, a method that enables seamless and fast local payment methods. This unique solution gives consumers the power to purchase without limits and truly capitalize on market highs.

To buy crypto through this promo, first open the BitPay Wallet App or download it from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), Windows 10 and Linux. Click on Buy Crypto and enter the amount in US Dollars, select the crypto to purchase and use Simplex as the payment option. It is that quick and easy.

For power crypto users, the BitPay Wallet app is a secure, non-custodial open-source wallet app that includes a full featured non-bank financial services solution. Multi-factor security leverages private key encryption, PINs, and biometric authentication for enhanced security.

About Simplex

Simplex, through its proprietary fraud and risk management tools which are backed by proven artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is a leading fiat-cryptocurrency gateway connecting market participants, including exchanges, brokers, wallet and liquidity providers. Simplex delivers the infrastructure for users to buy or sell (i.e. on-ramp/off-ramp capabilities) digital assets including 45+ cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and currently supports over 50 fiat currencies. Simplex provides fraudless payment acceptance to its customers, resulting in higher conversion rates and better liquidity simplifying instant fiat purchases for cryptocurrencies, NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) providers. Importantly, Nuvei intends to offer Simplex’s advanced capabilities and enhanced solutions to its merchants across all verticals, similarly introducing all of Nuvei’s product solutions and capabilities to Simplex’s customers. Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following us on Twitter or visiting www.simplex.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

