Bird Secures Green Light on 3-Year Contract in Reno

Bird Set to Operate up to 1,000 Micro-EVs in Reno

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it was awarded a conditional exclusive three-year contract to operate e-scooters in Reno after a unanimous vote by the Reno City Council.

Committed to expanding transportation access to its 250,000 residents, “the Biggest Little City in the World” is set to welcome Bird’s leading micro-electric vehicles in 2022. The program will feature up to 1,000 Bird scooters and is part of Reno’s commitment to eliminating transit deserts throughout the community. Prior to final launch approval, Bird will continue hosting community outreach and engagement events aimed at increasing access to its eco-friendly services.

“Bird is honored to be selected to serve the great city of Reno,” said Brian Bucella, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products and Government Partnerships. “We are committed to providing the city bespoke operations and community engagement plans that help meet their goal of increasing transportation access to all residents.”

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 350 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Contacts

Investor

Andrew Tom



investor@bird.co

Media

Rebecca Hahn



press@bird.co