BigBear.ai to Highlight Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Capabilities at Upcoming Industry Events

BigBear.ai executives slated to address conferences across the world, emphasizing the importance of emerging AI/ML technologies and responsible deployment

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, announced company executives are embarking on a thought-leadership campaign across multiple global industry events. The campaign will emphasize how the company’s advancements in AI technologies will impact the federal and commercial markets in the coming months.

At these events, BigBear.ai leaders will highlight the capabilities of BigBear.ai’s newly acquired company, ProModel Corporation, the importance of defining responsible AI usage, and how federal and commercial organizations leverage AI and ML.

The events BigBear.ai is scheduled to address include:

CTMA Partners Meeting

May 3-5, 2022: Virginia Beach, VA

Due to the rapid deployment and advancement of sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and data science, the Department of Defense has turned to a more predictive-based approach to maintaining technology assets. The agency’s recently revamped condition-based maintenance plus (CBM+) policy will accelerate the adoption, integration, and use of these emerging technologies while shifting its strategic approach from largely reactive maintenance to proactive maintenance. Participating as part of a panel session to address this trend, BigBear.ai Senior Vice President of Analytics Carl Napoletano will highlight ProModel’s commercial capabilities and ProModel Government Services’ legacy capabilities in the federal space.

DIA Future Technologies Symposium

May 11-12, 2022: Virtual Event

BigBear.ai’s Senior Vice President of Analytics, Frank Porcelli, will brief the DIA community about BigBear.ai’s AI-powered solutions at this virtual presentation. After providing a high-level overview and demonstration of the company’s AI products (Observe, Orient, and Dominate), Frank will also offer insights into how AI technologies are being leveraged in the federal sector.

Conference on Governance of Emerging Technologies and Science

May 19-20, 2022: Phoenix, Arizona

Newly appointed BigBear.ai General Counsel Carolyn Blankenship will attend the ninth edition of Arizona State’s annual conference, which examines how to create sustainable governance solutions that address new technologies’ legal, regulatory, and policy ramifications. During her presentation, Carolyn will detail the importance of Intellectual Property (IP) law in AI and the responsible use of AI and other emerging technologies. Prior to starting as General Counsel, Carolyn organized and led Thomson Reuters’ cross-functional team that outlined the organization’s first set of Data Ethics Principles.

Automotive Innovation Forum

May 24-25, 2022: Munich, Germany

ProModel was among the select few organizations invited to attend Autodesk’s The Automotive Innovation Forum 2022. This premier industry event celebrates new automotive plant design and manufacturing technology solutions. Michael Jolicoeur of ProModel, Director of the Autodesk Business Division, will headline a panel at the conference and highlight the latest industry trends in automotive factory design and automation.

DAX 2022

June 4, 2022: University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland

Three BigBear.ai experts – Zach Casper, Senior Director of Cyber; Leon Worthen, Manager of Strategic Operations; and Sammy Hamilton, Data Scientist/Engagement Engineer – will headline a panel discussion exploring the variety of ways AI and ML are deployed throughout the defense industry. The trio of experts will discuss how AI and ML solve pressing cybersecurity problems facing the Department of Defense and intelligence communities.

To connect with BigBear.ai at these events, send an email to events@bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

