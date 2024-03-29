BiaTech Joins NVIDIA Inception

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BiaTech Corporation today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.









BiaTech is focused on AI-enabled edge and cloud technology for clean energy and utility measurement and monitoring. BiaTech helps clients increase productivity and extend asset life. Currently, BiaTech is developing an AI solution for geothermal pipeline flow measurement supported by a U.S. Department of Energy grant and AI utility solutions for fire detection and vegetation management with computer vision.

BiaTech plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including product developer training, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, cloud credits, and access to NVIDIA’s investor network for its current pre-seed funding round, to accelerate its product development from prototype to commercial readiness. The program will also offer BiaTech the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“Joining NVIDIA Inception is a critical milestone for us as we pivot from ideation to building a business that the world needs now. This is about helping clients bring affordable clean energy to everyone by using our innovative AI toolkit, now available. BiaTech is collaborating with NVIDIA to help clients create the trillion-dollar industries of tomorrow,” said Nathaniel Hartwig, Founder and CEO of BiaTech Corporation.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

Contacts

BiaTech Corporation

Powering Industry Forward

www.BiaTech.com

Robert Alford



BiaTech Corporation



ralford@BiaTech.com

+1(713)818-4483