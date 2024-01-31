Best’s Review’s Most Popular Stories: How AI Is Remaking the Insurance Workforce and More

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the last 90 days, Best’s Review readers have been most interested in the following stories:
- “Sprouting from Chaos: Opportunity Brings New Insurers to Florida” provides a look at the five new carriers that have come to the Sunshine State in the wake of legislation aimed at driving down litigation and opening up the homeowners market.
- “How AI Is Remaking the Insurance Workforce” examines how AI will empower the insurance workforce by transforming roles and opening new avenues for value creation and claims management.
- “Top Audit and Actuarial Firms” features a magazine-exclusive ranking based on loss reserves that focuses on independent accountants and third-party actuaries.
- “What’s Driving the Rise in Auto Costs” examines the trends that have led to large underwriting losses in 2022.
