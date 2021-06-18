Best Prime Day Sony TV Deals 2021: Early Sony 65-Inch, 4K & OLED TV Deals Tracked by Spending Lab

Save on a wide range of Sony TV deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with all the latest early Sony Bravia OLED TV & 4K Smart TV savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a comparison of the top early Sony TV deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring offers on 55, 65, and 60-inch Sony 4K smart TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Sony TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view thousands more upcoming and active savings across a broad range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony has a wide range of 4K TVs that cater to all types of users. The Sony X900H is a popular choice for gamers that want a 65-inch TV. It has features such as HDR support, a game mode and built-in Alexa, just to name a few. With its full array local dimming, it can display dark scenes in full detail and a higher contrast ratio than other TVs. When it comes to Sony 65-inch OLED TVs, the Sony A90J is widely considered as one of the best TVs for watching movies. With its OLED panel, dark and bright scenes are displayed in full detail and its colors are very accurate.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)