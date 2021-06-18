Best Prime Day Sony TV Deals 2021: Early Sony 65-Inch, 4K & OLED TV Deals Tracked by Spending Lab

Save on a wide range of Sony TV deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, together with all the latest early Sony Bravia OLED TV & 4K Smart TV savings
Best Sony TV deals:
- Save up to $601 on a wide range of Sony OLED & LED 4K TVs at Amazon – check the latest deals on 32-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch & other size variants
- Save up to $101 on 65-inch class Sony 4K TVs at Amazon – check the top deals on a wide range of 4K, Ultra HD, and full array HDR Smart TVs from Sony
- Save up to $201 on Sony 55-inch TVs at Amazon – view live deals on 55-inch smart 4K Sony TVs with HDR, Alexa compatibility & more
- Save up to $601 on Sony 70-inch & 75-inch TVs at Amazon – get the best deals on Sony smart 4K TVs with HDR, Alexa compatibility & more
- Save up to $601 on a wide range of Sony 4K TVs at Amazon – see the top deals on 4K Ultra HD, Full Array HD & Smart LED TVs from Sony with Dolby Vision, Alexa Built-in & more
- Save up to $501 on best-selling Sony OLED TVs at Amazon – check the top deals on 55-inch, 65-inch & 75-inch Sony Bravia, Ultra HD & other Sony TVs
Best smart TV deals:
- Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon – find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
- Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon – see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
- Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon – get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
- Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon – check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
- Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon – TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
Sony has a wide range of 4K TVs that cater to all types of users. The Sony X900H is a popular choice for gamers that want a 65-inch TV. It has features such as HDR support, a game mode and built-in Alexa, just to name a few. With its full array local dimming, it can display dark scenes in full detail and a higher contrast ratio than other TVs. When it comes to Sony 65-inch OLED TVs, the Sony A90J is widely considered as one of the best TVs for watching movies. With its OLED panel, dark and bright scenes are displayed in full detail and its colors are very accurate.
