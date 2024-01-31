Belgian Grid Operator to Improve Streetlight Efficiency with Itron’s Smart Street Lighting Solution

Lightwell and Itron Work Together to Lower Fluvius’s Energy Costs and Reduce Energy Waste by Integrating Lightwell’s LEDs with Itron’s Smart Street Lighting Solution

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Energy–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it is collaborating with Lightwell, who creates sustainable public lighting through LED technology, to provide Fluvius, the largest Belgian grid operator and multi-utility company, with Itron’s smart street lighting solution, which includes its streetlight controls, intelligent connectivity and central management software. To reduce Co2 emissions and energy consumption, Fluvius is striving to upgrade more than 1 million streetlamps with LED technology by 2028. Beyond the energy savings from the LED technology, Itron’s smart street lighting solution will allow Fluvius to seamlessly and remotely configure the system to further reduce energy consumption and increase operational efficiencies.





Included in the project, Lightwell’s Luxis streetlight luminaires will be managed via Itron’s Streetlight.Vision (SLV) software application, an industry-leading smart cities central management solution. Benefits of Itron’s SLV solution include automated asset management, flexible scheduling, rapid failure detection and utility-grade metering data. Fluvius can improve energy efficiencies in all 300 Flemish municipalities.

“Working together with Lightwell, Itron is helping to reduce Flemish municipalities’ energy consumption across the grid operator’s 142,915 miles (230,000 kilometers) of utility lines by improving visibility to the streetlighting critical infrastructure,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Knowing that public lighting can consume as much as 40% of a municipality’s energy budget, deploying Itron’s intelligent smart city central management software solution will help Fluvius achieve its energy saving and carbon reduction goals.”

“Through Itron’s smart city management platform, Fluvius can enable dimming of the Lightwell LED streetlights for additional energy savings. At Lightwell, we are thrilled to be working together with Itron as our Luxis LED lighting fixtures will integrate into Itron’s SLV platform with the option to add future smart cities use cases,” said Peter-Paul Metz, CEO of Lightwell. “The proactive management of smart streetlights serves as an example of how to preserve the integrity of the electrical grid for the future.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Additional Resources

Contacts

Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



509-891-3802



PR@itron.com

Paul Vincent



Vice President, Investor Relations



512-560-1172



Investors@itron.com