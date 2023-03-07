Bectran To Sponsor Credit Research Foundation Forum in New Orleans, Louisiana

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable software leader Bectran, Inc., is proud to sponsor this season’s 2023 Credit Research Foundation forum from March 13 to March 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana. As a platinum partner of CRF, Bectran will showcase the latest innovations in credit, collections and accounts receivable software and connect with other industry leaders and peers in three full days of concurrent educational sessions and networking events.

The Credit Research Foundation hosts three educational forums per year to unite thought leaders across the credit-to-cash industry. This year’s March forum includes educational sessions on topics ranging from 2023 Economic Updates to SAP Best Practices. Bectran will lead a discussion on the latest advancements in order-to-cash automation and industry trends for credit and accounts receivable software projects from 8:00 am – 9:30 am on Monday, March 13.

“CRF offers an excellent opportunity to engage with credit leaders and share knowledge on emerging trends. We are looking forward to having these discussions and demonstrating how Bectran can help accomplish a more efficient credit-to-cash cycle,” said Nico Scimeca, Corporate Account Executive.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Nico Scimeca, and Ali Kidwai will be available in the expo hall throughout the conference to discuss how Bectran can help businesses achieve strategic advancements in their global credit and collections management.

About Bectran, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Bectran has pioneered affordable credit management and accounts receivable automation solutions for all sizes of organizations. Bectran’s SaaS solutions — credit, collections and accounts receivable — provide seamless user experiences across various industries and empower users with robust credit evaluation services, putting you in control of your financial health.

Our dedication to improving the efficiency of the order-to-cash cycle has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of default. We are committed to helping businesses make the transition to powerful SaaS technology solutions that save you time and money. For more information, visit our website.

