Battelle Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Battelle announces its annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle, the world’s largest private non-profit research and development organization, announced today that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Battelle joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.





“We are proud to receive this high score that recognizes our commitment to equality in our workplace and value the CEI as a resource to measure our progress,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “We remain dedicated to continuing these conversations and taking steps to ensure our employees are heard, represented and respected at work.”

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the world.

Battelle’s efforts in satisfying all the CEI’s criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

Battelle has been on an upward trajectory since first participating in the index in 2020 when it received a score of 75, which improved to 95 in 2021 and 100 the next two years.

“Inclusion drives innovation,”​ said Storm Woods, Battelle’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). “Battelle is focused on leveraging science and innovation to make the world a better place and to accomplish our goals, we must first ensure that our employees and their families have what they need to bring their full, authentic selves to their work. The results of this year’s survey are indicative of our organization’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion and reflective of the collaborative approach to solution finding that makes Battelle a great place to work.”

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

“Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking, and collaborating on ways for businesses to support the LGBTQ+ community at a time when we face unprecedented legislative attacks, heightened anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and physical violence,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

