Bamboo Health Expands Care Coordination Partnership with Oak Street Health for Real-Time Patient Event Notifications

The Pings Solution Delivers Admission, Discharge, and Transfer Data to Streamline Care Collaboration and Improve Outcomes for Oak Street Health Medicare Patients

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, to extend access to the Pings™ solution for real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data. Bamboo Health’s comprehensive patient data enables Oak Street Health to simplify care collaboration, initiate timely care interventions post-discharge, and achieve value-based care goals in line with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star Rating Program and Direct Contracting Model.

Pings real-time data provides Oak Street Health with a better understanding of where patients are in the care continuum across Bamboo Health’s network of 2,500 hospitals, 37 payers, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 45 state governments, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, behavioral health organizations, and more.

“Bamboo Health’s Pings solution fits seamlessly into Oak Street Health’s commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered primary care,” said Drew Crenshaw, Chief Population Health Officer. “Bamboo Health’s real-time information about patient care encounters across provider settings helps ensure our patients are appropriately discharged with the right care plan and reconnected to primary care to drive the best possible patient outcomes.”

“To ensure high-quality patient experience, care teams such as those at Oak Street Health need care coordination information and tools that allow them to seamlessly collaborate across multiple settings and geographies, particularly during vulnerable moments in their patients’ care journeys,” said Rob Cohen, president and general manager of Bamboo Health. “We are proud to extend our partnership with Oak Street Health’s network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. By connecting Oak Street Health with thousands of healthcare organizations and providers across the continuum of care and the country, we can help them receive the critical patient information they need, when they need it, to improve care transitions.”

For additional information, view Bamboo Health’s Oak Street Health Success Story video.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + Patient Ping) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 37 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

