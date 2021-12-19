Bakkt Brings Crypto and Digital Assets to Gig Economy via Partnership with BringMeThat.com

Bakkt to be integrated as payment method for BringMeThat.com customers as well as bringing crypto as a payment option for drivers

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announces the company’s first partnership in the gig economy with food delivery service BringMeThat.com.

BringMeThat.com connects independent restaurants in thousands of cities across the country and enables customers to place their food order online or in their App to get fresh food quickly. Bakkt will be integrated as a payment option within the company’s web and mobile experiences, allowing customers to pay with cash, participating points or crypto that they hold in the Bakkt App. In addition, Bakkt will launch Earn Crypto to enable drivers working with BringMeThat.com to select crypto as a payment method via Bakkt.

“Our partnership with BringMeThat.com is an exciting step as Bakkt diversifies its offerings to dynamic sectors of the economy and opens the door for millions of gig workers and consumers to leverage digital assets into their income and payment methods,” said Sheela Zemlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Bakkt. “Bakkt’s partnership with BringMeThat.com will enable a number of new ways to enjoy digital assets, whether using participating rewards points to pay for food delivery or getting paid in bitcoin or Ethereum on your delivery run as part of a rapidly growing base of gig economy workers.”

Similar to the digital asset landscape, the gig economy is increasingly multi-faceted and companies in the space continue to drive increased popularity and brand affinity. Bakkt’s flexible and customizable platform provides the opportunity to implement creative crypto applications that enhance the customer and, in this case, worker experience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Bakkt to introduce crypto payments and rewards to our customers and drivers,” said Derek Beckmann, CEO of BringMeThat.com. “We’re committed to empowering gig drivers’ financial success and believe crypto payment options will meaningfully separate us from competitors as crypto incentives and purchases from gig drivers continue to grow.”

To download the BringMeThat.com app, visit the App Store® for iOS devices or Google PlayTM for Android. To download the Bakkt App, visit the App Store® and Google Play Store™.

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

Bakkt-C



Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

About BringMeThat.com:

BringMeThat.com is an online food ordering marketplace that connects people with great restaurants in thousands of cities. Our techonolgy enables consumers to conveniently order from local merchants, thereby empowering partners and gig drivers to grow their income. We’re building the blockchain foundation for gig drivers to collect, incentivize, and spend their earnings.

For more information, visit: https://www.bringmethat.com/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bring-me-that/

Contacts

Bakkt Media Contacts

Lauren Post, VP – Communications



Lauren.Post@bakkt.com

BringMeThat.com Media Contacts

Ashley Campos, VP



Ashley@bringmethat.com