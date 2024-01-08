Home Business Wire Badger Meter Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Badger Meter Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release before the market opens on Friday, January 26, 2024. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.


A live listen-only webcast will be accessible from the Investor section of the Company’s website. Those wishing to participate in the conference call can pre-register utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=aac253b1&confId=59366. After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website until February 9, 2024.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

Karen Bauer

(414) 371-7276

kbauer@badgermeter.com

