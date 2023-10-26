Aya Healthcare Named Among Top Five Best Workplaces for Women on FORTUNE’s 2023 List

Home Business Wire Aya Healthcare Named Among Top Five Best Workplaces for Women on FORTUNE’s...
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States, was named among the top five on FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Women for 2023. This year, Aya climbed to fourth place on the prestigious list of 100 companies.




For decades, Great Place To Work has surveyed employees about their workplace experiences. Over 600,000 responses were received from female employees across the country. The survey responses centered around leadership accessibility, open communication, respect, support, pay and development. FORTUNE found that women seek flexibility, purpose, fair pay and an emotionally healthy workplace environment.

In this year’s survey, 96% of Aya’s corporate employees said it is a great place to work, compared to the national average of 57%. Aya ranked in the 96th percentile for company pride, customer service and camaraderie. Additionally, 97% of employees felt welcomed when they joined Aya.

On average, 32% of women in the United States hold senior leadership and executive roles. At Aya, nearly 70% of the executive positions are held by women.

“We’re honored to be recognized for having a workplace where everyone feels supported and they have opportunities for growth,” said Amber Zeeb, Chief People Officer and EVP, Global Employee Services & Infrastructure at Aya Healthcare. “Aya’s employees are innovative and forward thinking, and we foster an environment of inclusivity, trust and support. Our team members know that they’re making a big difference in our clinicians’ lives and the hospitals we serve in communities across the country.”

For employment seekers interested in joining an industry-leading team, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers/.

About Aya Healthcare:

Aya Healthcare is the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world’s largest digital staffing platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership, locum tenens and non-clinical professionals. Aya’s software suite, which includes vendor management, float pool technology, physician services and predictive analytics, provides hospital systems greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya’s 7,000+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya’s company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

