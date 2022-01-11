Home Business Wire AVer Boasts Multiple Microsoft Teams Certified Cameras for Video Collaboration


AVer Becoming One of the World’s Leading Microsoft Teams Certified Camera Providers

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announced the company has three video conference cameras Certified for Microsoft Teams including the VB130 enterprise-grade USB video bar, the CAM520 Pro2 an enterprise-grade conference camera, and the CAM130 versatile 4K conference camera, all optimized to work with Microsoft Teams Rooms.


AVer certified video conference cameras are being used by leading enterprises, universities, K-12 classrooms, and government agencies to provide video solutions for remote work, distance learning and training. The company has a roadmap of future cameras for Teams Rooms to gain Teams certification to continue to give peace of mind to organizations who demand the best video experiences.

“Our enterprise customers are standardizing on Microsoft Teams and are demanding video devices that work seamlessly with it,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing, AVer Information Inc., Americas. “I am excited to let our customers know that AVer is actively working to add more innovative cameras Certified for Microsoft Teams to our current lineup in 2022 and beyond.”

“We value hardware partners like AVer that have made the commitment to get their video conference cameras Certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. “Certified devices ensure optimal performance with Microsoft Teams Rooms, from huddle spaces, conference rooms to extra-large spaces like corporate training rooms.”

To learn more about AVer and Teams visit https://averusa.com/business/Microsoft

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified Enterprise Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us @AVerVC.




