Avenue 8 Strengthens Brokerage Leadership, Names Alan Long, Former DBL Founder and CEO, Past President of Sotheby’s Southern California as Managing Director, Greater Los Angeles/Beverly Hills

Long’s Appointment Follows Partners Trust Founder, Former Compass Co-President, Nick Segal Joining as Digital Brokerage Doubles Down in L.A.

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avenue 8, the industry’s only mobile-first residential real estate brokerage, today announced that esteemed real estate icon Alan Long will join the company as Managing Director, Los Angeles. In this role, Long will continue to develop Avenue 8’s presence in the greater Los Angeles market. Long’s appointment follows his DBL partner, real estate luminary Nick Segal, who recently joined Avenue 8 as Managing Director, Southern California.

“For the last decade, I’ve been approached by nearly every real estate brokerage in Los Angeles—but what they’ve all lacked is a new or different approach, ultimately leaving agents with the same set of tools that cost them both time and money,” said Alan Long, Avenue 8’s Managing Director, Los Angeles. “When I heard about Avenue 8, it just made sense—the industry is moving away from brick and mortar, and agents shouldn’t have to shoulder the cost of overhead they’re not using. Making transactions for agents as simple as buying something online, while helping them keep more of their hard-earned commission is what attracted me to the company, and I look forward to growing our team and presence in Los Angeles.”

Long founded DBL in 1987, supporting more than 800 real estate agents before seeing the company through its acquisition by Sotheby’s in 2004. He then served as Sotheby’s President of Southern California, overseeing $6 billion in annual sales before founding RSR Realtors in Park City, UT. Turning his passion for real estate into a commitment to help those experiencing homelessness in the local community, Long purchased and donated a facility to Chrysalis, a nonprofit organization that helps economically disadvantaged individuals find employment. There, he established a profit-sharing program with agents that generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for those in need, and currently sits on the Chrysalis board of directors. Additionally, Long developed and converted apartment buildings in South Central L.A. into learning centers, offering free rent to local teachers in exchange for tutoring sessions for residents’ children. He is a major contributor to “Flights to Freedom,” a nonprofit organization which flies animals from overcrowded shelters across the country and into forever homes. Long is also the recipient of the Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Alan is a visionary leader with unparalleled industry knowledge and experience, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Avenue 8 team,” said co-founder Justin Fichelson. “Having built one of the most prominent real estate brokerages in the country and trained thousands of agents to be successful in this market, Alan’s an incredible asset to our company at a key point of growth.”

Avenue 8 has seen unprecedented organic growth and agent demand since its launch and roll out in the greater Southern California market last year, with over 100 agents and nearly half a billion in home sales through its platform. This announcement comes on the heels of several high-performing teams leaving competitive brokerages like Side and Compass––including Range Homes and Rubel Ashman Group, respectively—in favor of what Avenue 8 has to offer. The brokerage will continue its growth into additional national markets, including New York City and Miami, later this year.

Avenue 8 is a new kind of real estate brokerage — one that simplifies and elevates the experience for agents, buyers, and sellers. Through intuitive technology, integrated services and responsive human support, Avenue 8 provides the tools to manage real estate transactions with radical efficiency, giving agents the freedom to work how they want. For more information, visit: https://www.avenue8.com/.

