Home Business Wire Avenue 8 Strengthens Brokerage Leadership, Names Alan Long, Former DBL Founder and...
Business Wire

Avenue 8 Strengthens Brokerage Leadership, Names Alan Long, Former DBL Founder and CEO, Past President of Sotheby’s Southern California as Managing Director, Greater Los Angeles/Beverly Hills

di Business Wire

Long’s Appointment Follows Partners Trust Founder, Former Compass Co-President, Nick Segal Joining as Digital Brokerage Doubles Down in L.A.

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avenue 8, the industry’s only mobile-first residential real estate brokerage, today announced that esteemed real estate icon Alan Long will join the company as Managing Director, Los Angeles. In this role, Long will continue to develop Avenue 8’s presence in the greater Los Angeles market. Long’s appointment follows his DBL partner, real estate luminary Nick Segal, who recently joined Avenue 8 as Managing Director, Southern California.

“For the last decade, I’ve been approached by nearly every real estate brokerage in Los Angeles—but what they’ve all lacked is a new or different approach, ultimately leaving agents with the same set of tools that cost them both time and money,” said Alan Long, Avenue 8’s Managing Director, Los Angeles. “When I heard about Avenue 8, it just made sense—the industry is moving away from brick and mortar, and agents shouldn’t have to shoulder the cost of overhead they’re not using. Making transactions for agents as simple as buying something online, while helping them keep more of their hard-earned commission is what attracted me to the company, and I look forward to growing our team and presence in Los Angeles.”

Long founded DBL in 1987, supporting more than 800 real estate agents before seeing the company through its acquisition by Sotheby’s in 2004. He then served as Sotheby’s President of Southern California, overseeing $6 billion in annual sales before founding RSR Realtors in Park City, UT. Turning his passion for real estate into a commitment to help those experiencing homelessness in the local community, Long purchased and donated a facility to Chrysalis, a nonprofit organization that helps economically disadvantaged individuals find employment. There, he established a profit-sharing program with agents that generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for those in need, and currently sits on the Chrysalis board of directors. Additionally, Long developed and converted apartment buildings in South Central L.A. into learning centers, offering free rent to local teachers in exchange for tutoring sessions for residents’ children. He is a major contributor to “Flights to Freedom,” a nonprofit organization which flies animals from overcrowded shelters across the country and into forever homes. Long is also the recipient of the Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Alan is a visionary leader with unparalleled industry knowledge and experience, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Avenue 8 team,” said co-founder Justin Fichelson. “Having built one of the most prominent real estate brokerages in the country and trained thousands of agents to be successful in this market, Alan’s an incredible asset to our company at a key point of growth.”

Avenue 8 has seen unprecedented organic growth and agent demand since its launch and roll out in the greater Southern California market last year, with over 100 agents and nearly half a billion in home sales through its platform. This announcement comes on the heels of several high-performing teams leaving competitive brokerages like Side and Compass––including Range Homes and Rubel Ashman Group, respectively—in favor of what Avenue 8 has to offer. The brokerage will continue its growth into additional national markets, including New York City and Miami, later this year.

About Avenue 8

Avenue 8 is a new kind of real estate brokerage — one that simplifies and elevates the experience for agents, buyers, and sellers. Through intuitive technology, integrated services and responsive human support, Avenue 8 provides the tools to manage real estate transactions with radical efficiency, giving agents the freedom to work how they want. For more information, visit: https://www.avenue8.com/.

Contacts

Erin Fisher for Avenue 8

erin@dottedlinecomm.com
856-422-0446

Articoli correlati

Introducing ThreatConnect 6.3 – Improving Threat Intelligence Processes and SOC Performance Metrics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest release gives threat intel analysts six new Group Types for more intuitive data mapping, and new Dashboard Metrics...
Continua a leggere

Cadence Accelerates Intelligent SoC Development with Comprehensive On-Device Tensilica AI Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Tensilica AI engine boosts performance and AI accelerators provide a turnkey solution for consumer, mobile, automotive and industrial...
Continua a leggere

Triax and EarthCam Team-up to Streamline Jobsite Check-in Confirmation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enhanced integration of IoT with visual data supports real-time visibility and security in a single dashboard NORWALK, Conn. & UPPER...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Introducing ThreatConnect 6.3 – Improving Threat Intelligence Processes and SOC Performance Metrics

Business Wire