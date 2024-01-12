Home Business Wire Avante Raises $10 Million in Seed Funding Led by FUSE
Avante Raises $10 Million in Seed Funding Led by FUSE

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avante, a stealth Seattle-based startup, today announced it has raised $10 million in seed funding led by Bellevue WA-based FUSE, with participation from Ascend Venture Capital, Highsage and a group of strategic angel investors.


The funding will allow Avante to accelerate its product development, engineering and data science team.

Led by former OliveAI executives Rohan D’Souza and Carly Eckert, MD, Ph.D., Avante is pursuing one of the largest untapped categories in enterprise software. Avante’s founding team also includes Amperity founder and former CEO Kabir Shahani as executive chair.

“We have spent the last several months talking to customers and stakeholders who would stand to benefit from what we’re doing and see a significant opportunity to improve the lives of millions, while making a massive economic impact for our customers,” said D’Souza, CEO and co-founder. “We are buoyed that funders including FUSE and our other investors recognize how our approach will transform an industry.”

“We made our decision to fund Avante for three reasons: Avante’s spot-on assessment of the issue, its technical approach and the strength and experience of Rohan D’Souza, Kabir Shahani and the early team,” said Kellan Carter, managing director at FUSE.

Carter will join Avante’s board of directors.

According to D’Souza, the Pacific Northwest – notably Seattle – offers a perfect amalgam of deep engineering talent and a depth of thoughtful entrepreneurship that will help Avante move quickly in bringing its product to market.

“We’ve built a solid core team led by Nick Cecil as our head of engineering and have been very pleased with the progress we’ve made,” D’Souza said. “We plan to recruit top talent and expect to quadruple our core development team in the next 12 months.”

D’Souza added that Avante began development in the fall of 2023 after completing an exhaustive market analysis.

“We spent a great deal of time with the enterprise customers we plan to serve, and it became vividly apparent to us that there is a tremendous opportunity both for Avante and for our customers,” said D’Souza.

For updates, visit https://avante.ai/

Contacts

Mark Firmani | mark@firmani.com

