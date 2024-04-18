AuditBoard Expands Executive Team to Support Continued Rapid Growth

Company adds proven SaaS public company CHRO, Jeff Harper, and additional senior roles amidst ongoing scale and expansion.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced it has brought on public SaaS company veteran Jeff Harper as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to help scale the organization and infrastructure, continue to attract and retain exceptional talent, and steward AuditBoard’s award-winning company culture through continued rapid growth. In addition, AuditBoard has appointed two internal leaders to new senior positions to support the next phase of growth and expansion for the business, naming Anthony Plachy as General Counsel and Richard Marcus as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).





Organizations are looking to streamline audit, risk, and compliance programs as they face an unprecedented volume and velocity of corporate risk — including economic volatility, geopolitical conflict, cyber concerns, and new regulations. This is driving significant demand for AuditBoard’s connected risk platform and solutions, with the company surpassing $200 million in annual recurring revenue last year. These newly created roles will support continued company scale and innovation, drive operational excellence, and sustain its unique company culture as the business grows globally.

“As the volume and velocity of risks continues to increase, the demand for our connected risk platform is rapidly gaining momentum, fueling our global growth as a company,” said Scott Arnold, President and CEO at AuditBoard. “I’m delighted to welcome Jeff, who brings an outstanding track record of building high-performing teams through rapid stages of growth at scale. In addition, I’d like to congratulate Anthony and Richard on their new positions, in which they will continue to play crucial roles in building the infrastructure and programs to support our tremendous growth.”

About the New Executives

Jeff Harper, CHRO

As CHRO, Harper is responsible for overseeing all aspects of AuditBoard’s Human Resources function to help shape the company culture and ensure people and teams are engaged, aligned, and thriving. With over 25 years of Human Resources experience, Harper brings a breadth of leadership from a diverse collection of high-growth companies across multiple industries to AuditBoard. Most recently he served as Chief People Officer at HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP), where he provided global leadership for all aspects of Human Resources, building the infrastructure that took the company through an IPO. Harper has also held Human Resources leadership positions at MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB), Abraxis BioScience, THQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI), Ubisoft, Inc. (EPA: UBI), and Capital One (NYSE: COF).

“AuditBoard has been recognized numerous times as a great place to work, which is a testament to its robust culture of innovation and collaboration,” said Harper. “I’m excited to join such a strong leadership team to partner with through continued company growth and success, and to cultivate a culture focused on attracting, developing and retaining our top talent.”

Anthony Plachy, General Counsel

As General Counsel, Plachy oversees all legal matters for AuditBoard and provides strategic legal advice to the executive team and board of directors to ensure compliance with laws and regulations while mitigating legal risks. In his previous role as VP, Legal, and Data Protection Officer at AuditBoard for two years, Plachy served as a trusted advisor and business partner to the organization. Prior to AuditBoard, he served in various in-house roles for large-cap multinational tech companies, private and public companies, and financial institutions, including Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), and more.

“AuditBoard recognizes the importance of the internal legal counsel as an informed advisor on key business and legal issues as well as managing business risk and ensuring compliance,” said Plachy. “In this new role, I look forward to continuing to work closely with the leadership team to uphold the highest legal standards and drive strategic initiatives to support our business objectives.”

Richard Marcus, CISO

As CISO, Marcus leads IT security functions for product, infrastructure, and corporate, as well as AuditBoard’s own internal risk and compliance initiatives. In his prior role as VP of Information Security for AuditBoard, he became a connected risk platform power user, leveraging AuditBoard’s robust feature set to help achieve SOC 2, GDPR, and ISO 27001 compliance while driving many other GRC initiatives at the company. Before joining AuditBoard, Richard led global GRC at Verizon Media (NYSE: VZ) and Security Operations at EdgeCast Networks.

“Given a climate with ever-increasing cyber threats, the need for robust cybersecurity and governance is a necessity for the enterprise now more than ever,” said Marcus. “I’m thrilled to assume this new role and work to help our customers improve cyber resilience by delivering cutting-edge information security solutions.”

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

