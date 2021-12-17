ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2021 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RingCentral–TMT focused research consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2021 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards based on the results of their industry leading customer experience benchmarking study of business end-users. The awards are determined by detailed user reviews from over 800 unique customers who provided 2,400+ carrier specific evaluations of service level and product quality for their current providers.

ATLANTIC-ACM introduced the Business Connectivity Report Card survey in 2006 to identify the strengths and weaknesses of enterprise service providers, along with customer buying trends and priorities.

The 2021 analysis of the U.S. enterprise voice and data market marks the 16th consecutive year of this research and offers competitive customer experience benchmarking data to carriers along with insights on shifting purchase dynamics and buying priorities.

Network Performance, Security, and Price continue to be the most important buying considerations for enterprise and SMB customers. Respondents indicated continued plans to decrease spend on and/or migrate away from Legacy Voice and IP VPN / MPLS in favor of more cost effective and higher capacity VoIP, Ethernet, Wireless Internet, and SD-WAN services. Customers indicated they planned to also increase spending on Managed Services, which was added to the product list for the first time this year. Buyers also indicated that Security, Network Monitoring, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed LAN, SD-WAN, Wireless Data Connections, and Unified Communications were all focus areas in the rapidly evolving landscape of enterprise networking and communications.

The winners for Large Service Providers (based on total estimated wireline revenue) were:

Verizon: Brand, Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service, Data Value

Brand, Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service, Data Value Cox Business: Billing

Billing Frontier Communications: Voice Value

The winners for Midsized Service Providers were:

Cogent: Brand, Sales Reps, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service, Data Value

Brand, Sales Reps, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service, Data Value RingCentral: Billing, Voice Value

About ATLANTIC-ACM

Founded in 1991, ATLANTIC-ACM, is a leading strategic consulting firm to the telecom and technology sector. ATLANTIC-ACM assists corporate and investor clients in evaluating strategic growth opportunities for successful investment, market entry, optimization, and long-term planning. For over three decades, Boston-based ATLANTIC-ACM has helped leading companies identify opportunities, capture and retain market share, and navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM’s website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com

Contacts

Erin Curley



ATLANTIC-ACM



857-957-0078