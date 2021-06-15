AST Private Company Solutions Announces Opening of New Singapore Office

MENLO PARK, Calif. & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AsiaBusiness–AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. (AST PCS) announces today they have opened a sales office in Singapore, led by Dinesh Chandra, a dynamic global business development leader with over 25+ years of experience in leading, supporting and enhancing technology-based products and services market.

AST PCS, the Silicon Valley-based unit of ownership data management leader AST and provider of Astrella, a global cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, brings together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics. Astrella is built with an API-based ecosystem to quickly engage with leading private investment firms, valuation providers, equity compensation services, liquidity solutions funds, and wealth managers.

Astrella Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships, Paul Arens states, “Although Astrella supports U.S.-based venture-backed and private equity-owned companies, the system is designed to support companies worldwide. As the first truly global private company ownership tracking system, we are thrilled to have someone with Dinesh’s reputation and leadership skills join our growing team and represent us in the Asia Pacific region. I look forward to supporting our growing international client base, now with clients in 15 countries on five continents.”

Adds Dinesh Chandra, “Astrella is designed for any start-up looking to grow and manage the changes in their capital structure. The start-up culture in Singapore and throughout Asia is robust and growing. Companies based in the Asia Pacific region require the efficient tracking and modeling tools provided in Astrella. I look forward to introducing Astrella to our market and helping our fast-growing companies thrive and find lucrative exits while managing the ownership details in our platform.”

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of AST and focuses on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans, and connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow and access investors, advisors, and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.

Contacts

Dinesh Chandra



Senior Business Director, Asia



322 Upper East Coast Road #03-12 Singapore 465884



+65 96702403



dinesh@astrellahq.com

Heather Dopson



AST PCS



+1-650-422-3859



heather@astrella.com